International
LIVE: World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/us-space-force-commander-claims-russia-has-armed-satellite-in-orbit-to-destroy-us-assets-1089276054.html
US Space Force Commander Claims Russia Has Armed Satellite in Orbit to Destroy US Assets
US Space Force Commander Claims Russia Has Armed Satellite in Orbit to Destroy US Assets
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Russia already has deployed in low-earth orbit a "nesting doll" satellite armed with a weapon that can destroy US satellites vital for... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-21T16:02+0000
2021-09-21T16:02+0000
"Russia has a nesting doll satellite [in orbit] to destroy US satellites, armed with a weapon to destroy US satellites," Raymond told the Air Force Association (AFA) Air Space Cyber Conference at National Harbor in the US state of Maryland. "It denies our ability to leverage space as a force multiplier."Raymond claimed the satellite is designed like a Russian "nesting doll," with an outer casing that opens up to reveal an inner satellite shell and that shell also opens to reveal a weapon that can fire at and destroy US orbiting satellites from a safe distance.He went on to posit that the satellite is targeted at destroying US space assets that are essential for accurate long-range precision targeting and fires for "smart" munitions launched from bombers and other weapons.The Russian satellite Kosmos 2542 was launched in November 2019 and in December 2019, it released a sub-satellite, Kosmos-2543 which then carried out a series of manoeuvres that US military officials interpreted as a show of force, published reports said.Russia has given no credence to the claims that the satellite system was offensive in nature.
russia
news, russia, space, united states, tech

US Space Force Commander Claims Russia Has Armed Satellite in Orbit to Destroy US Assets

16:02 GMT 21.09.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / José Furtado / Artist's rendering of a Russian Canopus-B satellite in Earth orbit.
Artist's rendering of a Russian Canopus-B satellite in Earth orbit. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
CC BY-SA 4.0 / José Furtado /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Russia already has deployed in low-earth orbit a "nesting doll" satellite armed with a weapon that can destroy US satellites vital for communications, command and control and precision targeting, Space Force Commander General John Raymond said on Tuesday.
"Russia has a nesting doll satellite [in orbit] to destroy US satellites, armed with a weapon to destroy US satellites," Raymond told the Air Force Association (AFA) Air Space Cyber Conference at National Harbor in the US state of Maryland. "It denies our ability to leverage space as a force multiplier."
Raymond claimed the satellite is designed like a Russian "nesting doll," with an outer casing that opens up to reveal an inner satellite shell and that shell also opens to reveal a weapon that can fire at and destroy US orbiting satellites from a safe distance.
He went on to posit that the satellite is targeted at destroying US space assets that are essential for accurate long-range precision targeting and fires for "smart" munitions launched from bombers and other weapons.
The Russian satellite Kosmos 2542 was launched in November 2019 and in December 2019, it released a sub-satellite, Kosmos-2543 which then carried out a series of manoeuvres that US military officials interpreted as a show of force, published reports said.
Russia has given no credence to the claims that the satellite system was offensive in nature.
Discuss
Popular comments
any pictures or other proof of this imaginary Satellit or is this just a new pitch to get more money?
Holger H.
21 September, 19:24 GMT
