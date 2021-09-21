Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/sothebys-to-hold-first-ever-art-sale-show-in-post-soviet-russia-1089274012.html
Sotheby's to Hold First-Ever Art Sale Show in Post-Soviet Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sotheby's auction house will exhibit old and modern Russian and Western art at a sales show in Moscow from 23 September to 1 October.
news
russia
auction
show
art
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089273808_0:203:3279:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_600350e35a180273eb6f9040ce2d0e31.jpg
The exhibition will be hosted by IN ARTIBUS foundation, a press statement read.Sotheby's Russia Senior Director Irina Stepanova said this would be the first such exhibition organised by a foreign auction house in Russia."Private sales have always been of great importance in Sotheby's business and have gained in importance in recent years. It earned a record $1.6 billion from private sales in 2020," Stepanova added.All 16 pieces to appear at the show are from private collections and will be offered for sale. They are paintings of Russian and European masters, including Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Giovanni Battista Salvi, Zinaida Serebriakova and David Shterenberg.On 7 July 1988, Sotheby’s held an auction entitled "Russian Avant-Garde and Soviet Contemporary Art" in Moscow. It was the first international art auction to take place in the USSR.
russia
news, russia, auction, show, art

14:28 GMT 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / Denis Balibouse A logo is pictured on Sotheby's in Geneva, Switzerland, June 21, 2020.
 A logo is pictured on Sotheby's in Geneva, Switzerland, June 21, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / Denis Balibouse
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sotheby's auction house will exhibit old and modern Russian and Western art at a sales show in Moscow from 23 September to 1 October.
The exhibition will be hosted by IN ARTIBUS foundation, a press statement read.
Sotheby's Russia Senior Director Irina Stepanova said this would be the first such exhibition organised by a foreign auction house in Russia.
"This fall, Sotheby's will hold the first-ever sales show in Moscow. No other auction house has ever held an event like this in the Russian capital," Stepanova said.
"Private sales have always been of great importance in Sotheby's business and have gained in importance in recent years. It earned a record $1.6 billion from private sales in 2020," Stepanova added.
All 16 pieces to appear at the show are from private collections and will be offered for sale. They are paintings of Russian and European masters, including Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Giovanni Battista Salvi, Zinaida Serebriakova and David Shterenberg.
On 7 July 1988, Sotheby’s held an auction entitled "Russian Avant-Garde and Soviet Contemporary Art" in Moscow. It was the first international art auction to take place in the USSR.
14:28 GMTSotheby's to Hold First-Ever Art Sale Show in Post-Soviet Russia
