Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/promoting-safe-sex-actress-look-at-emmy-awards-2021-gets-compared-to-condom-by-netizens-1089270926.html
'Promoting Safe Sex': Actress' Look at Emmy Awards 2021 Gets Compared to Condom by Netizens
'Promoting Safe Sex': Actress' Look at Emmy Awards 2021 Gets Compared to Condom by Netizens
While one media outlet described Corrin’s appearance as that of a “goth pilgrim who shops at The Row”, a number of social media users appeared more amused than... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-21T13:30+0000
2021-09-21T13:30+0000
emmy awards
social media
dress
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089271091_0:6:2195:1241_1920x0_80_0_0_8fbe513c27bdd0d52faf647c0e3c0f56.jpg
Emma Corrin, the English actress who portrayed Diana, Princes of Wales in Netflix drama “The Crown”, has apparently managed to attract quite a bit of attention to herself recently thanks to the attire she wore while attending the 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony.According to The Cut, Corrin was clad in a Miu Miu bonnet and fingerless gloves – "an ensemble that’s partially taken from the label’s Fall/Winter 2021 line" – and a "matching pale-yellow strapless dress".A number of social media users, however, apparently thought that a comparison with a contraceptive would be more apt, with one of them tweeting: “Emma Corrin out there, promoting safe sex by dressing like a big condom.”Some netizens also seemed more amused than impressed by Corrin’s dress.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089271091_86:0:2150:1548_1920x0_80_0_0_e996b488009f92dd337b094c8064df21.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
emmy awards, social media, dress, viral

'Promoting Safe Sex': Actress' Look at Emmy Awards 2021 Gets Compared to Condom by Netizens

13:30 GMT 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLSCast member Emma Corrin arrives at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy Red Carpet for "The Crown" in London, Britain, September 19, 2021.
Cast member Emma Corrin arrives at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy Red Carpet for The Crown in London, Britain, September 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
While one media outlet described Corrin’s appearance as that of a “goth pilgrim who shops at The Row”, a number of social media users appeared more amused than impressed by the actress’ attire.
Emma Corrin, the English actress who portrayed Diana, Princes of Wales in Netflix drama “The Crown”, has apparently managed to attract quite a bit of attention to herself recently thanks to the attire she wore while attending the 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony.
According to The Cut, Corrin was clad in a Miu Miu bonnet and fingerless gloves – "an ensemble that’s partially taken from the label’s Fall/Winter 2021 line" – and a "matching pale-yellow strapless dress".
Taking note of the actress’ long, pointy and jet black nails, the media outlet described her as a "goth pilgrim who shops at The Row".
A number of social media users, however, apparently thought that a comparison with a contraceptive would be more apt, with one of them tweeting: “Emma Corrin out there, promoting safe sex by dressing like a big condom.”
Some netizens also seemed more amused than impressed by Corrin’s dress.
002000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:56 GMT'To Ban or Not to Ban': US Agencies Reportedly Split on Whether to Blacklist Huawei's Spinoff
14:28 GMTSotheby's to Hold First-Ever Art Sale Show in Post-Soviet Russia
14:19 GMTSpanish Island of La Palma's Airport Operating Normally Amid Volcano Eruption
14:11 GMTAt UN, Biden Boasts About 'Era of Relentless Diplomacy', Calls Military Power 'Tool of Last Resort'
13:34 GMT6.3-Magnitude Quake Rocks Chile
13:30 GMT'Promoting Safe Sex': Actress' Look at Emmy Awards 2021 Gets Compared to Condom by Netizens
13:12 GMTMoscow: US Failed to Discredit Russia's Electoral System
12:59 GMTWorld Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly
12:54 GMTDaniel Craig to Exit James Bond Role, Says Next 007 Shouldn't Be a Woman
12:54 GMTRussia's Foreign Ministry Slams EHRC Ruling on Litvinenko's Death for Promoting Russophobia
12:34 GMTMoscow Blasts Britain’s Effort to Blame Russia for 2018 Poisonings as UK Charges Third Suspect
12:12 GMTSudanese Prime Minister Believes Coup Attempt Reveals Need for Army Reform
11:58 GMTEU Commissioner Warns ‘Something is Broken’ in Transatlantic Ties in Wake of AUKUS Sub Snub
11:58 GMTUK is 'Heading Back to Oligopoly' in Energy Sector, Bankruptcies on the Way as Prices Surge: Expert
11:51 GMTTop Pakistani Diplomat Calls for Unfreezing Afghanistan's Foreign Assets
11:47 GMTFrance Warns That AUKUS Submarine Row May Thwart EU-Australia Trade Talks
11:19 GMTRonaldo, Messi Comparisons Go Viral as Football Superstars Make Contrasting Starts at PSG & Man Utd
10:43 GMTTucker Carlson Lambasts US Army For 'Doing P.R. for Satanism' With COVID-19 Vaccine Promotion
10:38 GMTIndian Army Chopper Crashes In Jammu and Kashmir, Both Pilots Dead
10:37 GMTTrump Warns Border Crisis Turning US Into ‘Third World Nation’