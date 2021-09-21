'Promoting Safe Sex': Actress' Look at Emmy Awards 2021 Gets Compared to Condom by Netizens

Emma Corrin, the English actress who portrayed Diana, Princes of Wales in Netflix drama “The Crown”, has apparently managed to attract quite a bit of attention to herself recently thanks to the attire she wore while attending the 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony.According to The Cut, Corrin was clad in a Miu Miu bonnet and fingerless gloves – "an ensemble that’s partially taken from the label’s Fall/Winter 2021 line" – and a "matching pale-yellow strapless dress".A number of social media users, however, apparently thought that a comparison with a contraceptive would be more apt, with one of them tweeting: “Emma Corrin out there, promoting safe sex by dressing like a big condom.”Some netizens also seemed more amused than impressed by Corrin’s dress.
Emma Corrin, the English actress who portrayed Diana, Princes of Wales in Netflix drama “The Crown”, has apparently managed to attract quite a bit of attention to herself recently thanks to the attire she wore while attending the 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony.
According to The Cut, Corrin was clad in a Miu Miu bonnet and fingerless gloves – "an ensemble that’s partially taken from the label’s Fall/Winter 2021 line" – and a "matching pale-yellow strapless dress".
Taking note of the actress’ long, pointy and jet black nails, the media outlet described her as a "goth pilgrim who shops at The Row".
A number of social media users, however, apparently thought that a comparison with a contraceptive would be more apt, with one of them tweeting: “Emma Corrin out there, promoting safe sex by dressing like a big condom.”
Emmys 2021: The best moments of the awards from Evan Peters' joy to many tearful speeches https://t.co/b51puk3SPW # Best moments 🤪 A gaggle of overpaid under performing legends in their own minds prancing show ponies 🤮 Emma Corrin dressed as a condom 🤤