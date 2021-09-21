https://sputniknews.com/20210921/premier-league-goals-of-the-weekend--1089255275.html

Premier League Goals of the Weekend

Premier League Goals of the Weekend

Matchweek five in the Premier League saw Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United maintain their deadlock atop the table.

Honorable Mention: Jesse Lingard - Manchester UnitedJesse Lingard’s late winner against West Ham was a brilliant individual goal that more than made up for his mid-week error in the Champions League. Marked by Kurt Zouma, Lingard received the ball just inside the 18-yard box and cut in on his favored right foot. A burst of pace gave him just enough time and space to get a shot off as three West Ham defenders converged upon him like a Bermuda Triangle of defensive futility. He whipped the ball into the top corner as the goalkeeper collapsed to the ground in a heap of misery. While this was certainly the goal of the game, Lingard would be outdone, mere minutes later, on the other end by his goalkeeper, David De Gea, who saved a penalty to preserve the lead.Goal #3: Martin Odegaard - ArsenalThe third best goal of the weekend came from the left foot of Martin Odegaard. His sweet free-kick was the only goal of the game, and gave Arsenal the victory over Burnley. If you just watched the shot, it looked like the work of Lionel Messi, which stands as the highest compliment a player can receive. Arsenal needs to hope Odegaard has more brilliance if they want to make a charge for a European spot.Goal #2: Naby Keita - LiverpoolNaby Keita came on for Thiago Alcantara in the 63rd minute to help Liverpool protect a 1-0 lead over Crystal Palace. 15 minutes later Mohamad Salah would double Liverpool’s lead, but it was Keita’s strike in the 88th minute that takes the cake. Off of a cleared corner, Keita struck a wondrous left-footed volley from outside the box that even seemed to surprise himself. The celebration is a highlight all on its own, as Keita squints in disbelief while his teammates swarm him.Goal #1: Raphina - LeedsThe goal of the weekend technically didn’t happen over the weekend, as it came during Friday night’s 1-1 battle between Leeds and Newcastle. From an impossibly deep distance, the left-footed Raphina cut in from the right-wing and swung a ball into the box to the streaking Rodrigo. Rodrigo performed a leaping dummy, leaving the goalie rooted to the spot. The ball played in by Raphina had so much spin that upon landing, it darted into the bottom corner. The goal was as improbable as it was beautiful. It was as individual as it was a team effort. It was matchweek five’s goal of the weekend.

