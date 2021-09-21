Pope Jokes ‘Some People Wanted Him Dead’ While He Was Undergoing Surgery, Reports Say

Pope Francis spoke with fellow Jesuits in Bratislava on Tuesday, saying he is in good health, although some in the Vatican, as he knows, would have preferred the opposite, according to Jesuit journal Civilta Cattolica.When asked about his well-being, he answered that “he is still alive” and joked that “some people wanted him dead.”The Pope noted that it was a nurse who convinced him to do the procedure, as they “sometimes understand the situation more than doctors because they are in direct contact with the patients.”The pontiff underwent a three-hour surgery on 4 July at the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome. According to a press release from the Holy See, he was diagnosed with diverticular stenosis of the “sigmoid" portion of the colon.The Vatican reported that the Pope was doing well after the operation. He spent 10 days in the hospital, returning to the Vatican on 14 July. Pope Francis claimed earlier in the interview that the thought of stepping down “didn’t even cross my mind.”
