Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/joe-biden-dhs-chief-upset-by-horrible-videos-of-border-patrol-dealing-with-haitian-migrants-1089278719.html
Joe Biden, DHS Chief Upset by 'Horrible' Videos of Border Patrol Dealing With Haitian Migrants
Joe Biden, DHS Chief Upset by 'Horrible' Videos of Border Patrol Dealing With Haitian Migrants
US Vice President Kamala Harris also said she fully supports an investigation into the matter, and added that “human beings should never be treated that way.” 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-21T19:24+0000
2021-09-21T19:24+0000
joe biden
us
department of homeland security
migrants
alejandro mayorkas
videos
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089279680_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2577f2488b295a2a084b4b014eb184c9.jpg
Alejandro Mayorkas, head of the US Department of Homeland Security, (DHS) has announced that he's “horrified” by images of Border Patrol agents on horseback who appeared to chase and whip Haitian migrants at the US border with Mexico.“Any mistreatment or abuse of a migrant is unacceptable,” Mayorkas said in an interview with CNN. “The pictures that I've observed troubled me profoundly.”He also claimed that the Border Patrol agents were not using whips.The DHS said in a statement that Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the incident in question, according to AP.Meanwhile, US VP Harris declared that she fully supports a "thorough investigation into what is going on there."White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said that US President Joe Biden called the videos of the Border Patrol agents’ actions “horrific and horrible."Over 6,000 Haitians and other migrants had been removed by US authorities from an encampment at Del Rio, Texas, AP reports.A number of social media users seemed upset by the reports about the Border Patrol agents' actions, with some calling to “fix the border patrol."
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089279680_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a35f96d3c1a97e0c49dd387dacceca4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, department of homeland security, migrants, alejandro mayorkas, videos

Joe Biden, DHS Chief Upset by 'Horrible' Videos of Border Patrol Dealing With Haitian Migrants

19:24 GMT 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / GO NAKAMURAMigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. cross the Rio Grande river into the U.S. after obtaining food and supplies in Mexico as the U.S. Border Patrol agents monitor on a horse on the U.S. side of the bank near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., in Del Rio Texas, U.S., where they wait to be processed, as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, September 20, 2021.
Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. cross the Rio Grande river into the U.S. after obtaining food and supplies in Mexico as the U.S. Border Patrol agents monitor on a horse on the U.S. side of the bank near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., in Del Rio Texas, U.S., where they wait to be processed, as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, September 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
US Vice President Kamala Harris also said she fully supports an investigation into the matter, and added that “human beings should never be treated that way.”
Alejandro Mayorkas, head of the US Department of Homeland Security, (DHS) has announced that he's “horrified” by images of Border Patrol agents on horseback who appeared to chase and whip Haitian migrants at the US border with Mexico.
“Any mistreatment or abuse of a migrant is unacceptable,” Mayorkas said in an interview with CNN. “The pictures that I've observed troubled me profoundly.”
He also claimed that the Border Patrol agents were not using whips.
"To ensure control of the horse, long reins are used, but we are going to investigate the facts to ensure that the situation is as we understand it to be, and if it's anything different we will respond accordingly," Mayorkas told reporters.
The DHS said in a statement that Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the incident in question, according to AP.
Meanwhile, US VP Harris declared that she fully supports a "thorough investigation into what is going on there."
"But human beings should never be treated that way," she remarked. "And I'm deeply troubled about it."
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said that US President Joe Biden called the videos of the Border Patrol agents’ actions “horrific and horrible."
"I don't know anyone who could watch that video and not have that emotion," she said during her appearance on CBS Mornings.
Over 6,000 Haitians and other migrants had been removed by US authorities from an encampment at Del Rio, Texas, AP reports.
A number of social media users seemed upset by the reports about the Border Patrol agents' actions, with some calling to “fix the border patrol."
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:37 GMTThe US Space Force’s Oldest Adversary, Social Media, Roasts Their New Uniforms
19:25 GMTTraffic on Motorway in German Bavaria Halted Due to Armed Hostage-Taking Situation - Reports
19:24 GMTJoe Biden, DHS Chief Upset by 'Horrible' Videos of Border Patrol Dealing With Haitian Migrants
19:24 GMTBiden Believes Footage From US-Mexico Border ‘Horrific’ and Supports Probe
19:15 GMTSoldiers Killed in Galwan Valley Clash With India Now Part of Patriotism Lessons for Kids in China
19:14 GMT‘An Unpredictable Ally’: Does the AUKUS Pact Undermine the Quad's Significance?
19:11 GMTSearch for Fiancé of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie, Resumes in Florida Wilderness
18:54 GMTFrench Defenсe Minister Says US Instigating Confrontation With China
18:48 GMTNew ‘Storytelling’ in Skripal, Litvinenko Cases Meant to 'Sabotage' Effort to End Russia-UK Cold War
18:40 GMTTexas Governor Says Biden Has Not Granted Federal Emergency Declaration Over Border Crisis
18:39 GMTWoman Claims US Billionaire Leon Black Raped Her in Jeffrey Epstein’s Townhouse, Media Says
18:29 GMTMigrants Escape After Overtaking Transport Bus
18:08 GMTVolcano Continues to Erupt on Spanish Island of La Palma
17:49 GMT'US Hegemonic System' Has 'Failed Miserably', Iran's Raisi Tells UN
17:24 GMTUSAF Reveals It Has Five New B-21 Strat Bombers in Production, Not Two as Originally Reported
17:07 GMTAncient Pyramid Made From Volcanic Ash Likely Built to 'Calm Earth’s Anger,' Media Says
17:00 GMTDozens Protest Outside UN Headquarters Against US Global Military Engagements
16:43 GMTUS House Democrats Introduce Legislation to Prevent Presidential Abuses
16:35 GMTPalestinians Ready to Renew Talks With Israel If They Show Readiness, Foreign Minister Says
16:31 GMTRussian Embassy in UK Slams Scotland Yard's Approach to Fact-Finding in Skripal Case