Democrats Hide From Real Reform Behind the Senate Parliamentarian Again

2021-09-21T08:18+0000

2021-09-21T08:18+0000

2021-09-21T09:57+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Albert Saint Jean, community organizer and immigration advocate to discuss Haitian migrants gathering at the southern border and the political and economic conditions that contributed to this situation, the anti-blackness and xenophobia demonstrated by the actions of the Biden administration and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and how US neocolonialism in Haiti caused this crisis.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of the book “The Apocalypse of Settler Colonialism: The Roots of Slavery, White Supremacy, and Capitalism in 17th Century North America and the Caribbean” and Blows Against the Empire: U.S. Imperialism to discuss the international tribunal hosted by the In The Spirit of Mandela Coalition charging the United States government with human and civil rights violations against Black, brown, and indigenous people, the potential impacts of a guilty verdict in the tribunal, and the ample evidence of the crime of genocide committed against Black people in the US.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Hope Wilson and Timour Kamran, organizers with the Philadelphia Liberation Center to discuss the anti-hunger Unity and Survival program in Philadelphia, how this program highlights the importance of food sovereignty and exposes the brutality of the capitalist system, and the necessity of working and poor people to organize to take care of themselves amid backlash from the local government.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of The Discourse podcast to discuss the Senate parliamentarian ruling against the inclusion of a path to citizenship for millions of people in the budget reconciliation bill, the recently surfaced photos of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface, and the mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

