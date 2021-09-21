Registration was successful!
LIVE: Volcano Continues to Erupt on Spanish Island of La Palma

Clinton Lawyer Indicted for Russia-gate Lies; France Recalls Ambassador Over AUKUS
Alexander Mercouris, editor in chief at theduran.com and host of "The Duran" on YouTube, joins us to discuss Russia-gate. A Clinton campaign lawyer has been indicted in connection with spreading falsehoods and lying to push the Russia-gate narrative. Special counsel John Durham has levied charges against attorney Michaels Sussman for lying to the FBI about his connections to the Clinton campaign. Sussman allegedly told the FBI that he was not representing any political entity as he passed on false information, but documents reveal that he was billing the Clinton campaign for the interview in which he made that claim.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss AUKUS. US and French diplomats are scrambling to clean up a geostrategic mess as the US has stolen massive military contracts from France. Also, France has recalled its ambassador to the US, and the EU power is flexing its muscles against the US empire. Will France back down, or will the US strike out at its long-time ally?Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor, epidemiologist, veterinarian, and the daughter of former Nigerian president Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, joins us to discuss Сovid. Advisers at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have refused to authorize a third booster shot for vaccinated Americans, but did ok it for the population of 65 and over. Also, a number of big cats have tested positive for covid at the National Zoo, and hospitals in some rural states are facing tough decisions.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US is levying sanctions on Hong Kong companies for allegedly doing business with Iranians in violation of US rules. Also, Iran has announced that they are going to sell oil directly to Lebanon, and the EU is considering more sanctions on Beirut.Marjorie Cohn, professor of law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss her book about drones and targeted killings. Cohn has written an extensive book about drones, and our guests talk to her about the many violations of US and international law created by the US program.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Pentagon spending. Anti-war activists are pushing back against a questionable Biden administration plan to provide helicopter maintenance to Saudi Arabia for 500 million dollars. Also, William Astore has penned an article in which he proposes that the weapons manufacturers are the perpetual winners in Afghanistan-style wars of occupation.Nino Pagliccia, activist and writer, joins us to discuss the Global South. China has come out firmly against the US-sponsored illegal detention of Alex Saab. Saab was working on a diplomatic mission for Venezuela when he was captured by US empire lackeys. Also, the president of Mexico has come out to openly condemn the US blockade of Cuba.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss neoliberalism. In his article "(Neoliberalism) and its discontents," Francis Lee compares classical liberalism to the current neoliberal political movement. He then goes on to discuss how and why neoliberal politics conflicts with traditional collectivist political movements and philosophies.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
pentagon, spending, neoliberalism, radio sputnik, the critical hour, amlo, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19

21.09.2021
Alexander Mercouris, editor in chief at theduran.com and host of "The Duran" on YouTube, joins us to discuss Russia-gate. A Clinton campaign lawyer has been indicted in connection with spreading falsehoods and lying to push the Russia-gate narrative. Special counsel John Durham has levied charges against attorney Michaels Sussman for lying to the FBI about his connections to the Clinton campaign. Sussman allegedly told the FBI that he was not representing any political entity as he passed on false information, but documents reveal that he was billing the Clinton campaign for the interview in which he made that claim.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss AUKUS. US and French diplomats are scrambling to clean up a geostrategic mess as the US has stolen massive military contracts from France. Also, France has recalled its ambassador to the US, and the EU power is flexing its muscles against the US empire. Will France back down, or will the US strike out at its long-time ally?
Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor, epidemiologist, veterinarian, and the daughter of former Nigerian president Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, joins us to discuss Сovid. Advisers at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have refused to authorize a third booster shot for vaccinated Americans, but did ok it for the population of 65 and over. Also, a number of big cats have tested positive for covid at the National Zoo, and hospitals in some rural states are facing tough decisions.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US is levying sanctions on Hong Kong companies for allegedly doing business with Iranians in violation of US rules. Also, Iran has announced that they are going to sell oil directly to Lebanon, and the EU is considering more sanctions on Beirut.
Marjorie Cohn, professor of law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss her book about drones and targeted killings. Cohn has written an extensive book about drones, and our guests talk to her about the many violations of US and international law created by the US program.
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Pentagon spending. Anti-war activists are pushing back against a questionable Biden administration plan to provide helicopter maintenance to Saudi Arabia for 500 million dollars. Also, William Astore has penned an article in which he proposes that the weapons manufacturers are the perpetual winners in Afghanistan-style wars of occupation.
Nino Pagliccia, activist and writer, joins us to discuss the Global South. China has come out firmly against the US-sponsored illegal detention of Alex Saab. Saab was working on a diplomatic mission for Venezuela when he was captured by US empire lackeys. Also, the president of Mexico has come out to openly condemn the US blockade of Cuba.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss neoliberalism. In his article "(Neoliberalism) and its discontents," Francis Lee compares classical liberalism to the current neoliberal political movement. He then goes on to discuss how and why neoliberal politics conflicts with traditional collectivist political movements and philosophies.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
