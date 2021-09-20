Registration was successful!
US House to Pass Bill to Fund Gov't. Until 2022, Suspend Debt Limit Until 2023
US House to Pass Bill to Fund Gov't. Until 2022, Suspend Debt Limit Until 2023
US House to Pass Bill to Fund Gov't. Until 2022, Suspend Debt Limit Until 2023
2021-09-20T20:00+0000
2021-09-20T20:01+0000
US House to Pass Bill to Fund Gov't. Until 2022, Suspend Debt Limit Until 2023

20:00 GMT 20.09.2021 (Updated: 20:01 GMT 20.09.2021)
FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the U.S. Capitol is seen as Senators work to advance the bipartisan infrastructure bill in Washington, U.S., August 8, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the U.S. Capitol is seen as Senators work to advance the bipartisan infrastructure bill in Washington, U.S., August 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© REUTERS / SARAH SILBIGER
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives will pass legislation to fund the US government through December to avoid a shutdown and will suspend the federal debt limit through 2022, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday.
According to Pelosi's tweet, the House of Representatives will pass legislation this week, "to fund the government through December of this year to avoid a needless government shutdown that would harm American families and our economic recovery before the September 30 deadline."

"[A]n extension of government funding through December will provide an appropriate amount of time for [the] bipartisan, bicameral process to come to completion," she said.

The legislation will include the Biden administration's request to provide emergency funding to help those devastated by the recent natural disasters as well as to help resettle Afghan evacuees in the United States, Pelosi added.
"We believe a suspension of the debt limit through December 2022 would provide an amount of time commensurate with the debt incurred as a result of passing last winter's bipartisan $908 billion emergency COVID-19 relief legislation," Pelosi said.
The legislation will also include a suspension of the debt limit through December 2022 to once again meet US federal government obligations and protect the full faith and credit of the United States, she added.
