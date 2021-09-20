Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
US Launches Air Strike on 'Senior al-Qaeda Leader' in Idlib, Syria

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/twitter-down-for-users-worldwide-1089250059.html
Twitter Down for Users Worldwide
Twitter Down for Users Worldwide
According to the Downdetector website, users around the world have been experiencing difficlties while trying to get access to their accounts on the... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T18:50+0000
2021-09-20T19:03+0000
tech
news
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/19/1082185602_0:157:1239:854_1920x0_80_0_0_20fd9d84e5b0d66eb06326643ae02de1.jpg
Twitter has been down for netizens worldwide.Users have been reporting difficulties with Twitter on the Downdetector website. "Tweets aren't loading," "Some 6 hours now can't login, why?", "Twitter unresponsive for the past 70 minutes," some of them wrote.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/19/1082185602_11:0:1239:921_1920x0_80_0_0_e5a6ff0b48ed306ee5e7f9437f241d01.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, news, twitter

Twitter Down for Users Worldwide

18:50 GMT 20.09.2021 (Updated: 19:03 GMT 20.09.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Esther Vargas / Twitter logo
Twitter logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Esther Vargas /
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
According to the Downdetector website, users around the world have been experiencing difficlties while trying to get access to their accounts on the microblogging service.
Twitter has been down for netizens worldwide.
Users have been reporting difficulties with Twitter on the Downdetector website.
"Tweets aren't loading," "Some 6 hours now can't login, why?", "Twitter unresponsive for the past 70 minutes," some of them wrote.
204000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:59 GMTBritain’s Former Ambassador to NATO Warns AUKUS Sub Deal Could Sink Alliance
18:55 GMT'Not Premeditated': New Book Reportedly Reveals How Biden Explained His 'Killer' Remark to Putin
18:50 GMTTwitter Down for Users Worldwide
18:46 GMTUN Refugees Chief Says Global Community Must Avoid Afghanistan's ‘Implosion’
18:46 GMTUS Launches Air Strike on 'Senior al-Qaeda Leader' in Idlib, Syria
18:44 GMTBiden to Hold Call With French President in 'Coming Days'
18:39 GMTJapan Wants Quad Navies to Hold Malabar Naval Drills in South China Sea
18:30 GMTUS Sanctions 7 Central American Officials Over Alleged Corruption
18:24 GMTUS Treasury Chief Warns ‘Economic Catastrophe’ Will Befall America If Debt Ceiling Deal Not Reached
18:09 GMTPicasso’s Daughter Donates 9 Heirlooms in Tax Arrangement With France
18:01 GMT'F**k Off, Leave Me Be Please': Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield Annoyed With Pic-Taking Fans
17:56 GMT'Booby' Prize: XR's Topless Protester Goes Bust to Raise Funds on OnlyFans
17:51 GMTPorn Case: Businessman Raj Kundra Granted Bail After 2 Months of Arrest
17:47 GMTKosovo Police Reportedly Use Tear Gas Against Serbian Protesters
17:44 GMTLawyer for Trump Organization’s Ex-CFO Has ‘Strong Reason to Believe’ More Indictments Looming
17:36 GMTMystery Death: Noted Hindu Seer Found 'Hanging Inside Monastery' in India
17:23 GMTFans Slam PSG Boss Mauricio Pochettino as Lionel Messi's Reaction to Being Subbed Goes Viral
17:16 GMTWoman Spots 4Ft-Long Crocodile on the Loose in a Yorkshire Garden
17:14 GMTUN Chief Calls for Decisive Action to Avert 'Climate Catastrophe' Ahead of Glasgow Summit
17:08 GMT'Multiple Injuries' Reported in Shooting at Virginia High School