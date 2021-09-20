Registration was successful!
Twitter Down for Users Worldwide
Twitter Down for Users Worldwide
According to the Downdetector website, users around the world have been experiencing difficlties while trying to get access to their accounts on the... 20.09.2021
Twitter has been down for netizens worldwide.Users have been reporting difficulties with Twitter on the Downdetector website. "Tweets aren't loading," "Some 6 hours now can't login, why?", "Twitter unresponsive for the past 70 minutes," some of them wrote.
Twitter Down for Users Worldwide 18:50 GMT 20.09.2021 (Updated: 19:03 GMT 20.09.2021)
According to the Downdetector website, users around the world have been experiencing difficlties while trying to get access to their accounts on the microblogging service.
Twitter has been down for netizens worldwide.
Users have been reporting difficulties with Twitter on the Downdetector website.
"Tweets aren't loading," "Some 6 hours now can't login, why?", "Twitter unresponsive for the past 70 minutes," some of them wrote.