International
US Launches Air Strike on 'Senior al-Qaeda Leader' in Idlib, Syria

After two months of arrest, businessman Raj Kundra, an accused in a high-profile pornography case, was granted bail by a Mumbai court on Monday. He may walk out from jail on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. (IST).Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was granted bail against a surety of INR 50,000 ($678).On Saturday, Kundra filed a fresh bail application in a court, claiming that he was being made a "scapegoat". He also said that there was no evidence of him being actively involved in the creation of alleged questionable content.According to the 1,400-page charge sheet, Kundra's wife Shetty told the police she was not aware of her husband's activities as she was busy with her own work. Along with his, Kundra's IT head of one of his companies, Ryan Thorpe, was also granted bail.Several actresses such as Poonam Pandey, Sherlyn Chopra, Puneet Kaur, and Sagarika Shona Suman have raised their voices against Kundra and his associates in connection with the porn racket. Many aspiring actresses filed police complaints in February this year, alleging that they were forced to get filmed in semi-nude and nude scenes on the promise of getting cast in web shows.
Porn Case: Businessman Raj Kundra Granted Bail After 2 Months of Arrest

17:51 GMT 20.09.2021
On 19 July, Raj Kundra was arrested after being named a “key conspirator” in a porn racket case. In February 2021, nine people, including artists, casting agents, and others, were arrested for allegedly luring aspiring actresses and making porn content for HotShots and Bollyfame adult apps.
After two months of arrest, businessman Raj Kundra, an accused in a high-profile pornography case, was granted bail by a Mumbai court on Monday. He may walk out from jail on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. (IST).
Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was granted bail against a surety of INR 50,000 ($678).
On Saturday, Kundra filed a fresh bail application in a court, claiming that he was being made a "scapegoat". He also said that there was no evidence of him being actively involved in the creation of alleged questionable content.
According to the 1,400-page charge sheet, Kundra's wife Shetty told the police she was not aware of her husband's activities as she was busy with her own work. Along with his, Kundra's IT head of one of his companies, Ryan Thorpe, was also granted bail.
Several actresses such as Poonam Pandey, Sherlyn Chopra, Puneet Kaur, and Sagarika Shona Suman have raised their voices against Kundra and his associates in connection with the porn racket.
Many aspiring actresses filed police complaints in February this year, alleging that they were forced to get filmed in semi-nude and nude scenes on the promise of getting cast in web shows.
Raj Kundra was only gaurenteeing women rights with in Indian Society Rule. Whats wrong with that.
SShadowwalker
20 September, 21:49 GMT
