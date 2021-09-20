Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Volcano Eruption on Spanish Island of La Palma Forcing Evacuations

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/kosovo-bars-serbian-registered-vehicles-from-entering-1089235804.html
Kosovo Bars Serbian-Registered Vehicles From Entering
Kosovo Bars Serbian-Registered Vehicles From Entering
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo on Monday officially barred vehicles carrying Serbian license plates from entering what Serbia... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T11:16+0000
2021-09-20T11:16+0000
kosovo
serbia
border
vehicles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089235720_0:131:1280:851_1920x0_80_0_0_b0c6a64a478790e7e5ff9ace206155df.jpg
Kosovo’s interior ministry said in a statement that it was conducting an operation at the de facto border with Serbia to implement the new rule.The law mandates "all vehicles having Serbia's license plates and entering the territory of the Republic of Kosovo at all border crossing points to be equipped with temporary license plates," a statement read.Serbs living in Kosovo’s north gathered at three border crossings, including on a highway that connects the main Kosovo city of Pristina with the Serbian capital, to demand an end to restrictions, prompting Kosovo police to deploy armoured vehicles to the border.
kosovo
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089235720_72:0:1207:851_1920x0_80_0_0_ace65eabe46c58696376b5e18fb897c3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kosovo, serbia, border, vehicles

Kosovo Bars Serbian-Registered Vehicles From Entering

11:16 GMT 20.09.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Andy Mabbett / Paddy O'Brien's Irish bar, Pristina, Kosovo Paddy O'Brien's Irish bar, Pristina, Kosovo
 Paddy O'Brien's Irish bar, Pristina, Kosovo - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Andy Mabbett / Paddy O'Brien's Irish bar, Pristina, Kosovo
Subscribe
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo on Monday officially barred vehicles carrying Serbian license plates from entering what Serbia considers its breakaway region.
Kosovo’s interior ministry said in a statement that it was conducting an operation at the de facto border with Serbia to implement the new rule.
The law mandates "all vehicles having Serbia's license plates and entering the territory of the Republic of Kosovo at all border crossing points to be equipped with temporary license plates," a statement read.
"The only legal and valid license plates issued by officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are those with the 'RKS' denomination," it continued.
Serbs living in Kosovo’s north gathered at three border crossings, including on a highway that connects the main Kosovo city of Pristina with the Serbian capital, to demand an end to restrictions, prompting Kosovo police to deploy armoured vehicles to the border.
010001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:30 GMTPoland to Boost Defence on Border With Belarus by 500 More Troops
11:24 GMTOne Person Killed, Four Injured in Freight Trains Collision in Guinea, Reports Say - Photos
11:23 GMTIran Dismisses NYT’s Account of Mossad Assassination of Nuclear Scientist as Just ‘Newspaper Report’
11:20 GMTLabour MP Seeks Party Position Clarity Over Transgender Issues Amid Online Threats
11:16 GMTKosovo Bars Serbian-Registered Vehicles From Entering
11:15 GMTBoris Johnson to Face-Off with Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Over E-Commerce Giant’s Low UK Tax Payments
11:04 GMTAll About Decision Making: PSG's Pochettino Explains Why He Substituted Messi During Match With Lyon
11:02 GMTIndia: 19-Party Alliance Begin Countrywide Protests Against Narendra Modi Government
10:51 GMTFormer UK Prime Minister Urges Rich Nations to Send COVID-19 Vaccines to Poor Countries
10:40 GMTAlia Bhatt's New Ad Stirs Uproar for Painting Hindu Ritual 'Kanyadaan' as 'Regressive'
10:36 GMTNorth Korea Calls AUKUS Submarine Deal 'Dangerous Act' Fueling Arms Race
10:16 GMTHotel Rwanda Hero Convicted of Terrorism Charges After Being 'Kidnapped' From Dubai
10:08 GMTBoeing Begins Probe After Empty Tequila Bottles Found Aboard Air Force One Plane Under Construction
09:59 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Manchester United's Win Over West Ham: 'Let's Go, Devils!'
09:55 GMT'Smacks of Racism': Anger in India as UK Refuses to Relax Rules for Those Vaccinated With Covishield
09:43 GMTElon Musk Favours 'Some Amount' of Space Cooperation With China
09:38 GMTEU Will Not Renegotiate Irish Protocol, but Ready to Engage With Britain, Senior Diplomat Says
09:31 GMTAOC Lambasted for 'Being Waited on by Masked Slaves' as Fury Around ‘Tax the Rich’ Dress Continues
09:28 GMTTrump Reportedly Looking to Depose ‘Very Bad for Republican Party’ Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell
08:55 GMTPutin Offers Deep Condolences to Relatives of Perm University Shooting Victims, Kremlin Says