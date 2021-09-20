Registration was successful!
K-Pop Girl-Band ITZY Makes Comeback With First Full-length Album 'Crazy in Love'
K-Pop Girl-Band ITZY Makes Comeback With First Full-length Album 'Crazy in Love'
JYP Entertainment's girl-band sensation Itzy, which sprang to fame in February 2019 with single 'Dalla Dalla' on their debut album 'It'z Different'
k-pop
south korea
asia
music
JYP Entertainment shared a colourful spoiler video ahead of Itzy's comeback with their first full-length album 'Crazy in Love' on 20 September. The video contains highlights of nine new songs from the album, including the English version of the title song 'Loco' and instrumentals of their previous singles. Just before the album is officially released on 24 September, the five members of the band - Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna - will perform the single 'Loco' on their comeback show which is being hosted by the app Naver on its live music streaming service Naver NOW. An hour after the show, the album will be available on general release.Itzy has attracted millions of fans, known as Midzy, since they first appeared on our screens in early 2019, with their debut single 'Dalla Dalla' exceeding 17.1 million views in its first 24 hours. It was also the most downloaded Korean single in the US that week. Their hit songs 'Icy', 'Wannabe', 'Not Shy', and 'Mafia in the Morning' went viral on different platforms, such as TikTok and and extended their vast army of followers.Adoring fans of the talented group took to Twitter to say how they simply can't wait to hear their new material.
south korea
asia
k-pop, south korea, asia, music

K-Pop Girl-Band ITZY Makes Comeback With First Full-length Album 'Crazy in Love'

18:43 GMT 20.09.2021 (Updated: 15:17 GMT 23.09.2021)
JYP Entertainment's girl-band sensation Itzy, which sprang to fame in February 2019 with single 'Dalla Dalla' on their debut album 'It'z Different', have driven fans crazy with a tantalising taster of their new release.
JYP Entertainment shared a colourful spoiler video ahead of Itzy's comeback with their first full-length album 'Crazy in Love' on 20 September.
The video contains highlights of nine new songs from the album, including the English version of the title song 'Loco' and instrumentals of their previous singles. Just before the album is officially released on 24 September, the five members of the band - Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna - will perform the single 'Loco' on their comeback show which is being hosted by the app Naver on its live music streaming service Naver NOW. An hour after the show, the album will be available on general release.
Itzy has attracted millions of fans, known as Midzy, since they first appeared on our screens in early 2019, with their debut single 'Dalla Dalla' exceeding 17.1 million views in its first 24 hours. It was also the most downloaded Korean single in the US that week.
Their hit songs 'Icy', 'Wannabe', 'Not Shy', and 'Mafia in the Morning' went viral on different platforms, such as TikTok and and extended their vast army of followers.
Adoring fans of the talented group took to Twitter to say how they simply can't wait to hear their new material.
