Just Another Day in Space: Massive Asteroid to Approach Earth
Just Another Day in Space: Massive Asteroid to Approach Earth
20.09.2021, Sputnik International
asteroid
earth
approach
viral
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107850/34/1078503455_0:60:1920:1140_1920x0_80_0_0_7d207190cf2edd770382bc9452f00c27.jpg
Yet another relatively close brush with a massive space rock awaits our planet late on 20 September.According to the Close Approaches list available at the European Space Agency's website, the asteroid 2021 RL3 is expected to approach Earth at a distance of approximately 2.92 million kilometres.The asteroid's description on the ESA website, however, states that the object in question is "not in risk list", so the probability of such a disastrous scenario seems rather unlikely.The newspaper also points out that our planet's orbit is being hit with "over 100 tonnes of tiny space rocks or other space debris" virtually every day, though these objects are much smaller than 2021 RL3.
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/scientists-capture-detailed-image-of-one-of-the-most-mysterious-asteroids-in-the-solar-system-1088923004.html
asteroid, earth, approach

Just Another Day in Space: Massive Asteroid to Approach Earth

13:19 GMT 20.09.2021
CC0 / / AsteroidAsteroid near the Earth
Asteroid near the Earth - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
CC0 / / Asteroid
Andrei Dergalin
The asteroid is reportedly expected to whizz past Earth at around 10:30 pm GMT.
Yet another relatively close brush with a massive space rock awaits our planet late on 20 September.
According to the Close Approaches list available at the European Space Agency’s website, the asteroid 2021 RL3 is expected to approach Earth at a distance of approximately 2.92 million kilometres.
With the asteroid’s diameter being estimated at about 60 metres, the Daily Star suggests that the space rock "would make a huge impact if it were to strike Earth".
The asteroid’s description on the ESA website, however, states that the object in question is "not in risk list", so the probability of such a disastrous scenario seems rather unlikely.
2021 PH27 asteroid - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
Scientists Capture Detailed Image of One of the Most Mysterious Asteroids in the Solar System
9 September, 16:53 GMT
The newspaper also points out that our planet’s orbit is being hit with "over 100 tonnes of tiny space rocks or other space debris" virtually every day, though these objects are much smaller than 2021 RL3.
The space rock is reportedly expected to approach Earth at around 10:30 pm GMT.
© 2021 Sputnik.
