Just Another Day in Space: Massive Asteroid to Approach Earth

Yet another relatively close brush with a massive space rock awaits our planet late on 20 September.According to the Close Approaches list available at the European Space Agency’s website, the asteroid 2021 RL3 is expected to approach Earth at a distance of approximately 2.92 million kilometres.The asteroid’s description on the ESA website, however, states that the object in question is "not in risk list", so the probability of such a disastrous scenario seems rather unlikely.The newspaper also points out that our planet’s orbit is being hit with "over 100 tonnes of tiny space rocks or other space debris" virtually every day, though these objects are much smaller than 2021 RL3.The space rock is reportedly expected to approach Earth at around 10:30 pm GMT.
