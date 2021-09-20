Registration was successful!
Iran's Nuclear Chief Urges IAEA to Avoid Politicization
On September 16, the chief of the Iranian nuclear program admitted that Iran had removed several surveillance cameras, previously installed by IAEA inspectors, from the centrifuge manufacturing site in Karaj after a mysterious sabotage attack on the site in July, justifying the decision to remove the cameras by the weak response of international institutions.The Iranian nuclear chief said that an attack on a nuclear facility used for peaceful purposes is contrary to international law.The head of the Iranian nuclear department added that the country is a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and the safeguards agreement, with nuclear safety being Iran's priority.The attack on the Karaj nuclear facility in July falls within a series of suspected attacks upon Iran's nuclear facilities, all while world powers have been trying to revive Iran's nuclear deal. Iran believes Israel was behind the sabotage attacks, though the latter has not claimed responsibility.
iaea, middle east, iran's nuclear program amid western sanctions, iranian nuclear program

Iran's Nuclear Chief Urges IAEA to Avoid Politicization

19:52 GMT 20.09.2021
© REUTERS / LEONHARD FOEGERIranian Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief Mohammad Eslami delivers his speech as IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi listens at the opening of the IAEA General Conference at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, September 20, 2021
Iranian Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief Mohammad Eslami delivers his speech as IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi listens at the opening of the IAEA General Conference at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, September 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© REUTERS / LEONHARD FOEGER
VIENNA (Sputnik) - The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to avoid politicization and to maintain independence and impartiality in his speech at a session of the agency's general conference on Monday.
On September 16, the chief of the Iranian nuclear program admitted that Iran had removed several surveillance cameras, previously installed by IAEA inspectors, from the centrifuge manufacturing site in Karaj after a mysterious sabotage attack on the site in July, justifying the decision to remove the cameras by the weak response of international institutions.

"Iran has always cooperated with the IAEA. At the same time, it is necessary for the IAEA to avoid politicization and maintain its independence, impartiality and professionalism," Eslami stressed.

The Iranian nuclear chief said that an attack on a nuclear facility used for peaceful purposes is contrary to international law.
"Unfortunately, the inaction of the UN and the IAEA over terrorist actions against peaceful nuclear facilities allowed the attackers ... to abandon the basic and fundamental principles of international law and the UN charter," Eslami said.
The head of the Iranian nuclear department added that the country is a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and the safeguards agreement, with nuclear safety being Iran's priority.
The attack on the Karaj nuclear facility in July falls within a series of suspected attacks upon Iran's nuclear facilities, all while world powers have been trying to revive Iran's nuclear deal. Iran believes Israel was behind the sabotage attacks, though the latter has not claimed responsibility.
