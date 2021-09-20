Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Full Harvest Moon Lights Up Sky Over Buenos Aires

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/global-pandemic-caused-significant-surge-in-demand-for-black-bridal-dressers-fashion-experts-say-1089254232.html
Global Pandemic Caused Significant Surge in Demand For Black Bridal Dressers, Fashion Experts Say
Global Pandemic Caused Significant Surge in Demand For Black Bridal Dressers, Fashion Experts Say
Global Pandemic Caused Significant Surge in Demand For Black Bridal Dressers, Fashion Experts Say
2021-09-20T23:12+0000
2021-09-20T23:12+0000
society
fashion
designers
wedding
dress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089254206_0:71:1921:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_c07801b3df2be20a865b895a17a5fbf5.jpg
Iconic fashion designer Vera Wang spoke on Monday about her first black-colored wedding dresses, which have become extremely popular among brides during the coronavirus pandemic.Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar ahead of the presentation of her new, lower-priced bridal collection, Wang noted that she always has been encouraging diversity, as she doesn't want women to “conform or dress a certain way.” The designer admitted that she has “broke every rule” in “the world of weddings.”The designer added the black color to her past collections in 2012 and 2019, before other couturiers, including Maggie Sottero, Leanne Marshall, Galia Lahav and Marchessa, followed her example. Once Wang even made a bridal collection all in red, inspired by Chinese culture.She told Fox News that black wedding dresses in their search terms “doubled in the last 12 months,” with “a 3.7x growth year over year in black bridal gown sales.” She explained that the pandemic “has moved many brides towards smaller events and more casual or non-traditional cuts and styles.”Wang has made wedding dresses for many famous personalities such as Chelsea Clinton, Karenna Gore Schiff, Ivanka Trump, Campbell Brown, Alisha Keys, Mariah Carey, Victoria Beckham, Avril Lavigne, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, Sharon Stone, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Hilary Duff, Uma Thurman, Holly Hunter, Kate Hudson, and Kim Kardashian. Michelle Obama also wore a Vera Wang evening dress for a state dinner in 2015.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089254206_56:0:1751:1271_1920x0_80_0_0_0086aedf4141550a9037213a92674d04.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, fashion, designers, wedding, dress

Global Pandemic Caused Significant Surge in Demand For Black Bridal Dressers, Fashion Experts Say

23:12 GMT 20.09.2021
© Photo : Public DomainBlack dress
Black dress - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© Photo : Public Domain
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
American wedding fashionista Vera Wang, who is in great demand among Hollywood celebrities, has never been one to follow traditional styles and looks. Her courageous ideas have overturned the notion of what a wedding dress should look like.
Iconic fashion designer Vera Wang spoke on Monday about her first black-colored wedding dresses, which have become extremely popular among brides during the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar ahead of the presentation of her new, lower-priced bridal collection, Wang noted that she always has been encouraging diversity, as she doesn't want women to “conform or dress a certain way.” The designer admitted that she has “broke every rule” in “the world of weddings.”
“One year I did a black and nude lingerie-inspired collection because that’s what all my girlfriends were wearing,” Wang said. “A lot of people were shocked – they said it was depressing to have brides in black. I said, ‘Not at all, it’s sexy.’ Then of course a lot of brides embraced it.”
The designer added the black color to her past collections in 2012 and 2019, before other couturiers, including Maggie Sottero, Leanne Marshall, Galia Lahav and Marchessa, followed her example. Once Wang even made a bridal collection all in red, inspired by Chinese culture.
“We are definitely seeing an increase in brides considering alternative styles or colors, like black gowns, tying into the trends that we’re seeing during the pandemic of non-traditional styles," said Laura McKeever, the bridal senior manager, brand PR, philanthropy & communications at David’s Bridal.
She told Fox News that black wedding dresses in their search terms “doubled in the last 12 months,” with “a 3.7x growth year over year in black bridal gown sales.” She explained that the pandemic “has moved many brides towards smaller events and more casual or non-traditional cuts and styles.”
“We launched a Little White Dress Boutique and expanded our color assortments last year to provide more of those options for weddings and pre-wedding events. Dozens of our styles come in a number of colors so that brides have options to have the wedding dress they love in a color other than white,” she said.
Wang has made wedding dresses for many famous personalities such as Chelsea Clinton, Karenna Gore Schiff, Ivanka Trump, Campbell Brown, Alisha Keys, Mariah Carey, Victoria Beckham, Avril Lavigne, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, Sharon Stone, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Hilary Duff, Uma Thurman, Holly Hunter, Kate Hudson, and Kim Kardashian. Michelle Obama also wore a Vera Wang evening dress for a state dinner in 2015.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:47 GMTMali Looks for ‘Plan B’ to ‘Bolster Our National Defense’ As French Mission Exits, Leaving Chaos
23:12 GMTGlobal Pandemic Caused Significant Surge in Demand For Black Bridal Dressers, Fashion Experts Say
22:18 GMTCoronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1918 Influenza to Become Deadliest Pandemic in US History
21:52 GMTIran's New Defense Minister Says Enemies Will Get 'Crushing Response' - Report
21:19 GMTBorrell Expresses Regrets That EU Countries Were Not Invited to Join AUKUS
21:15 GMT‘Go Back to Mexico’: Shocking Video of US Border Patrol on Horseback Seen Whipping Haitian Refugees
21:12 GMTCDC Recommends Admitting Afghan Refugees 21 Days After Measles Vaccine, Reports Say
21:06 GMT26 GOP Governors Demand Meeting With Biden Amid Deepening Frustration Over Border Crisis
21:00 GMTDiscovery of Bats With Close Sars-CoV-2 Relative Add More Evidence to Natural Origins of COVID-19
20:56 GMTFull Harvest Moon Lights Up Sky Over Buenos Aires
20:36 GMT‘I Got Chills’: Travel Blogger Finds Video of Gaby Petito’s Van
20:21 GMTTexas Governor Asks Biden to Declare Federal Emergency in Response to Border Crisis
20:00 GMTUS House to Pass Bill to Fund Gov't. Until 2022, Suspend Debt Limit Until 2023
19:54 GMTTaliban Appoint New Leaders of Two Provinces in Eastern Afghanistan After Deadly Attacks
19:52 GMTIran's Nuclear Chief Urges IAEA to Avoid Politicization
19:39 GMTGlobal Stock Markets Plunge as Chinese Giant Evergrande Faces Mountain of Debt
19:34 GMT'He's a Threat': Head of India's National Commission of Women Hits Out at New Punjab State Chief
19:34 GMTDelhi Hospital Reports First Patient With Black Fungus in Lung and Kidney
19:28 GMT'Huge Insult to Dalit Community': BJP Scoffs at Congress' 'Empowerment Narrative' in India's Punjab
18:59 GMTBritain’s Former Ambassador to NATO Warns AUKUS Sub Deal Could Sink Alliance