Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Manchester United's Win Over West Ham: 'Let's Go, Devils!'
Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Manchester United's Win Over West Ham: 'Let's Go, Devils!'
Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford has powered them to a superb start in the 2021-22 edition of the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently third
Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Manchester United's Win Over West Ham: 'Let's Go, Devils!'
Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford has powered them to a superb start in the 2021-22 edition of the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently third in the standings behind Chelsea and Liverpool, but the three teams are tied on 13 points.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo
has claimed that he is enjoying the Premier League challenge after Manchester United's thrilling 2-1 victory over West Ham on Sunday.
"Every game in the Premier League is always an amazing fight for the three points," CR7 wrote on Instagram. "Today we got to see a glimpse of all the obstacles that we will find on our way, but we have to keep our mind set on our goals. Together! Strong! Focused! Let's go, Devils!"
United were put under immense pressure as the Hammers led the match 1-0, thanks to Said Benrahma's 30th minute strike.
However, Ronaldo, who has scored goals in every United game since his arrival in England, couldn't be kept quiet for long as he equalised with a superb goal five minutes later.
Despite Ronaldo levelling the score, the game was heading towards a draw, with hardly 5 minutes to go on the clock, when Jesse Lingard delivered a stunning curling winner in the 89th minute to accomplish a hard-fought win at the London Stadium.
While Lingard gave United the much needed win, it was Ronaldo who once again hogged the limelight for his performance as he scored in his third successive match for the English giants.
Since his switch to the 13-time Premier League champions, the 36-year-old superstar footballer has scored four goals in three matches.
The Portuguese stalwart started with a brace against Newcastle last weekend, followed by a goal in his team's shock 2-1 defeat to Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday. He was on target once more against West Ham on Sunday.