'Booby' Prize: XR's Topless Protester Goes Bust to Raise Funds on OnlyFans

Laura Amherst, a 31-year old politics student at the Open University who went topless during the Extinction Rebellion protests in London last month, is now hoping to raise campaign funds via OnlyFans, the Daily Star reports.In a recent Instagram post, Amherst announced the launch of her site for “exclusive content” and explained how the money raised this way is going to be distributed.As Amherst explained, 75 percent of the funds will be sent to Extinction Rebellion (40 percent) and Greenpeace (25 percent), as well as to “a different animal sanctuary each month” (10 percent); and the remaining 25 percent will go to Laura’s “individual activism efforts".Amherst also warned that "sex shamers and slut shamers are not welcome", and that users would be blocked "at the first sign of abuse and bullying".
As Amherst explained in a post on Instagram, she regards this move of hers as a way of doing what she loves, “and doing it for a good cause”.
