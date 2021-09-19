United Russia Party Leads in Parliamentary Elections With Over 12% of Ballots Counted - Exit Poll

With more than 12 percent of all the ballots counted, the United Russia party is leading in the country's parliamentary elections with over 40 percent of the votes, the Central Election Commission said.The Communist Party of Russia is coming second with 24.95 percent of the votes, the Liberal-Democratic Party has gained 9.58 percent, and the 'New People' and 'A Just Russia - For Truth' parties so far have 7.83 percent and 6.76 percent respectively, the commission added.The voting started on Friday, 17 September, and lasted for three days for the first time in Russia's history.
