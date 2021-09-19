Registration was successful!
International

07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Fighters Seen Riding Swan-Shaped Pedal Boats - Photo
Taliban Fighters Seen Riding Swan-Shaped Pedal Boats - Photo
Some of the militants riding the boats appeared armed, with one of them even brandishing an RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenade launcher. 19.09.2021, Sputnik International
afghanistan
taliban
lake
recreation
viral
afghanistan
As the Taliban* conducted its rapid takeover of Afghanistan last month, a number of its militants were caught on camera engaged in various recreational activities that are perhaps usually considered too frivolous for a hardened guerrilla fighter, such as riding bumper cars and carousels or bouncing on a trampoline.And now, it seems that members of the Taliban have decided to take part in some aquatic recreations as well.According to the Daily Star, militants belonging to the Taliban were spotted riding swan-shaped pedal boats at a lake in Band-e Amir national park, with images of their fooling about emerging on social media.Some of the men seen in these photos appear to be carrying small arms, with at least one militant touting an RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenade launcher.A number of social media users appeared amused by the images in question, joking about the Taliban procuring its own navy.* The Taliban is a terrorist organisation which is banned in Russia and elsewhere.
I suppose even the talibans can have fun when situation allows it.
afghanistan
Taliban Fighters Seen Riding Swan-Shaped Pedal Boats - Photo

17:31 GMT 19.09.2021 (Updated: 17:58 GMT 19.09.2021)
Andrei Dergalin
Some of the militants riding the boats appeared armed, with one of them even brandishing an RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenade launcher.
As the Taliban* conducted its rapid takeover of Afghanistan last month, a number of its militants were caught on camera engaged in various recreational activities that are perhaps usually considered too frivolous for a hardened guerrilla fighter, such as riding bumper cars and carousels or bouncing on a trampoline.
And now, it seems that members of the Taliban have decided to take part in some aquatic recreations as well.
According to the Daily Star, militants belonging to the Taliban were spotted riding swan-shaped pedal boats at a lake in Band-e Amir national park, with images of their fooling about emerging on social media.
Some of the men seen in these photos appear to be carrying small arms, with at least one militant touting an RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenade launcher.
A number of social media users appeared amused by the images in question, joking about the Taliban procuring its own navy.
* The Taliban is a terrorist organisation which is banned in Russia and elsewhere.
I suppose even the talibans can have fun when situation allows it.
mmandrake
19 September, 21:40 GMT
