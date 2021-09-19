Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Fighters Seen Riding Swan-Shaped Pedal Boats - Photo
17:31 GMT 19.09.2021 (Updated: 17:58 GMT 19.09.2021)
© PhotoTaliban Fighters Seen Riding Swan-Shaped Pedal Boats
Some of the militants riding the boats appeared armed, with one of them even brandishing an RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenade launcher.
As the Taliban* conducted its rapid takeover of Afghanistan last month, a number of its militants were caught on camera engaged in various recreational activities that are perhaps usually considered too frivolous for a hardened guerrilla fighter, such as riding bumper cars and carousels or bouncing on a trampoline.
And now, it seems that members of the Taliban have decided to take part in some aquatic recreations as well.
According to the Daily Star, militants belonging to the Taliban were spotted riding swan-shaped pedal boats at a lake in Band-e Amir national park, with images of their fooling about emerging on social media.
The Taliban go pedal-boating to clean up their image while ordering all the women who work for the city of Kabul to stay home pic.twitter.com/W67jioslXc— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 19, 2021
🚨 | NEW: The Taliban enjoying pedal boats pic.twitter.com/s8Fw0sEhKY— Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) September 19, 2021
Some of the men seen in these photos appear to be carrying small arms, with at least one militant touting an RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenade launcher.
A number of social media users appeared amused by the images in question, joking about the Taliban procuring its own navy.
*Taliban Navy flotilla— Rob (@bobbylosbravos) September 19, 2021
September 19, 2021
😂😂😂 too funny— M I K E . L 5️⃣ (@aceofherts5) September 19, 2021
Pedalo with a machine gun
* The Taliban is a terrorist organisation which is banned in Russia and elsewhere.