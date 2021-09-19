Khamenei Pledges Support to Iranian Athletes Who Refuse to Compete With Israelis
© REUTERS / OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITEIran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and his cabinet members, in Tehran, Iran August 28, 2021.
Iran does not officially recognize Israel, and top officials, including Khamenei, have called for its destruction. The countries have long struggled with seemingly uncompromising matters, like the Palestinian issue and Iran's nuclear program.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, reaffirmed on Saturday the Islamic republic's longstanding ban on competitive sport with Israeli nationals, vowing support to Iranian athletes sanctioned by international organizations for upholding the restriction.
“The ruthless, genocidal, illegitimate Zionist regime is trying to gain legitimacy by participating in international sports arenas. And the Arrogant Powers in the world are helping them. However, the honorable sports officials and athletes should not be passive in this area at all,” Khamenei stated, according to remarks posted on his website.
The so-called Leader of the Islamic Revolution noted that many of the country's officials praise the athletes' achievements in competitions although "many organizations are busy planning in order to deprive society and especially the youth of hope and exuberance."
Khamenei added to his messages of gratitude a reference regarding athletes' victories, that they "should know that these messages were issued from the bottom of my heart and I know the value and importance of your endeavors."
In addition, the Iranian leader expressed support for female athletes competing in hijab, stressing that they "have proven in these competitions that Islamic covering is not an obstacle preventing one from shining in sports fields."
“The Iranian women athletes’ hijab has prepared the ground for female athletes in Islamic countries so much so that now women athletes from more than 10 other Islamic countries participate in athletic events while wearing hijab,” he noted.
While Iranian athletes' activities have earned them high acclaim from officials at home, they have also resulted in foreign bodies taking disciplinary action against them.
Khamenei emphasized to government officials that the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Iranian legal organizations should offer support to those who have been disciplined.
"They should support the athletes of the country and even the Muslim athletes of other countries, such as the Algerian athlete who was recently disqualified,” he noted.
Khamenei was apparently referring to Fethi Nourine, an Algerian judoka who pulled out of the Tokyo Games after the competition draw put him in line for a likely match-up against an Israeli opponent, causing his suspension from international Olympic competition.
In 2019, Saeid Mollaei, an Iranian judoka, defected after being ordered to lose on purpose at a World Championship event so as to avoid facing an Israeli opponent, Sagi Muki, in the final. In Tokyo, Mollaei competed under the Mongolian flag and won a silver medal for his chosen country.
The International Judo Federation banned Iran from the sport over the Mollaei issue, but the ban was lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this year.
Arash Miresmaeili, the current president of the Iranian Judo Federation, was a two-time world champion who was disqualified for deliberately showing up overweight for his match-up against an Israeli opponent in the 2004 Olympics in Athens.
Iran won seven Olympic medals, including three gold, and 24 Paralympic medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.