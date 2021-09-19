Heart-Stopping Moment: Divers in Brazil Come Face-To-Face With Giant Anaconda

According to divers, it was at least 7 metres long. Despite the danger, the scuba divers could not resist and swam close enough to film the snake."The rivers and the bodies of water around the Bonito area are the only places in South America where anacondas can be found in crystal clear waters, and therefore diving with them is possible,” Bove said.The underwater snake behaved very calmly and was not at all interested in people and the video camera.
Divers Bartolomeo Bove and his friend Juca Ygarape saw a giant anaconda while exploring the bottom of the Formosa River in Brazil.
According to divers, it was at least 7 metres long. Despite the danger, the scuba divers could not resist and swam close enough to film the snake.
"The rivers and the bodies of water around the Bonito area are the only places in South America where anacondas can be found in crystal clear waters, and therefore diving with them is possible,” Bove said.