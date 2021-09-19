Registration was successful!
Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star 'Gets Smeared in Dog Poop'
Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star 'Gets Smeared in Dog Poop'
The perpetrator responsible for the incident has not been yet identified, according to the local media. 19.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-19T13:31+0000
2021-09-19T13:31+0000
us
hollywood stars
Dog faeces were discovered on the Hollywood Boulevard’s Walk of Fame on the star of former US President Donald Trump, the Daily Star reported.According to reports, in California, such actions are not technically considered vandalism, so no one will be held accountable.The star of the businessman and politician is frequently attacked by ill-wishers. In October last year, a man in a Hulk suit destroyed the star. In 2016 - on the eve of the presidential elections - James Otis dressed as a road worker and smashed the commemorative tile with a sledgehammer and a pickaxe. The man wanted to sell it at a charity auction. He received a $4,400 fine as punishment.The Trump star was installed near the Dolby cinema in 2007 for his work as a host on his own television show, The Apprentice.
Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star 'Gets Smeared in Dog Poop'

13:31 GMT 19.09.2021
The perpetrator responsible for the incident has not been yet identified, according to the local media.
Dog faeces were discovered on the Hollywood Boulevard’s Walk of Fame on the star of former US President Donald Trump, the Daily Star reported.
According to reports, in California, such actions are not technically considered vandalism, so no one will be held accountable.
The star of the businessman and politician is frequently attacked by ill-wishers. In October last year, a man in a Hulk suit destroyed the star.
In 2016 - on the eve of the presidential elections - James Otis dressed as a road worker and smashed the commemorative tile with a sledgehammer and a pickaxe. The man wanted to sell it at a charity auction. He received a $4,400 fine as punishment.
The Trump star was installed near the Dolby cinema in 2007 for his work as a host on his own television show, The Apprentice.
