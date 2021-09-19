Celebs Go Skating Host Hopes to Sign Prince Harry & Meghan Markle for the Show, Media Says
© AP Photo / Dominic LipinskiIn this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, Britain's Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Johannesburg, where they will meet with representatives of the British and South African business communities, including local youth entrepreneurs
While a third season of Celebs Go Skating is yet to be confirmed, host Alex Murphy reportedly said she would love to have the Meghan Markle and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, on the show.
Alex Murphy, host of Celebs Go Skating, publicly expressed hope that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might participate in a future season of the show, the Daily Star reports.
According to the media outlet, Murphy said they are angling for an Amazon or a Netflix deal, and that the UK royal would be a “dream person.”
"We've been so lucky with who we've had, but obviously the dream person is Prince Harry,” she said. "I would love it! We have had a bunch of people reach out though, so we're crossing our fingers for series three."
She noted that, since Harry has already done James Corden shows, then perhaps he “would do Celebs Go Skating.”
“I would love to get both Harry and Meghan on there, that's the dream - aim high, right?" Murphy stated.
The media outlet points out, however, that neither the show’s third series nor a platform it might appear on have been confirmed, although some less high-profile celebrities have apparently “registered their interest”.