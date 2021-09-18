https://sputniknews.com/20210918/watch-vogue-releases-video-of-aocs-dress-prep-for-met-gala--1089176108.html

Vogue Releases Video of AOC’s ‘Dress Prep’ for Met Gala

The video begins with AOC taking a stroll down the Bronx — her hometown that inspired her to use an elite event to make a political statement on taxing the wealthy.“The Met itself has always been such a huge symbolic institution for New Yorkers,” she stated.AOC reminisced walking to her job as a waitress when she stopped to approach the fence circling the Met Gala event and thinking, “the Met is an institution that belongs to the people.”In the video she is seen meeting up with dress designer Aurora James for a fitting two days before the Met Gala. AOC said it was an “interesting creative challenge” to combine a public institution of knowledge and reconcile it to the glamour of the Met Gala —with the purpose of sending a message.They talked about the importance of black representation with James saying it is “really powerful” that she and AOC — being two women of color — are going to the Met red carpet.AOC emphasized how this year’s Gala was the opportunity to have conversations about “the communities that we’re from,” and using fashion as the medium to spread the message.“This moment is important as I want so many little kids out there looking at this knowing and walking out of this thing and saying I belong there too — I belong everywhere,” she says in the footage.As she is getting her hair and make-up done she boasts to the cameras how her entire glam group are composed of people that derive from an “unrepresented community.”The irony is that she instead received a ton of backlash for attending a $35,000 ultra-elite event that took place all while a BLM ‘defund the police’ protest erupted just yards away from the Met Gala’s red carpet.There was a violent clash between the two and at least nine people were arrested by the NYPD.Andray Domise, a writer and partner in black news network Rezistans Nwa (Black Resistance), slammed AOC saying “police were creasing people's heads outside while you and your friends were nibbling watermelon tarts with smoked yuzu soy on panipuri crackers.”Donald Trump, Jr. also weighed in by sharing his thoughts on AOC’s attendance to Twitter, ‘What makes @AOC a bigger fraud:After being called a hypocrite by an array of followers on social media for condemning wealth inequality at the lavish red-carpet event, Ocasio defended her decision to attend the Met Gala in an Instagram photo of herself and designer Aurora James with the caption, “The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich.”“And yes, BEFORE anybody starts wilding out — NYC elected officials are regularly invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing our city’s cultural institutions that serve the public. I was one of several in attendance.”It was reported that AOC and her boyfriend Riley Roberts were guests of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and did not have to pay for her ticket.“As a working class woman, I wanted to enjoy the event but also break the fourth wall and challenge the industry,” Ocasio-Cortez told Vogue.

