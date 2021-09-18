Registration was successful!
Venomous Snakes Casually Having Orgy Above Washing Machine in Australia
Venomous Snakes Casually Having Orgy Above Washing Machine in Australia
18.09.2021
Kylie Coates, who lives in Townsville, Australia, filmed at least four snakes that invaded her home and had, in her words, an "orgy party" on top of a washing machine. The creatures, identified as green slender snakes, are curling up against each other while hanging on the window, above a washing machine.
Venomous Snakes Casually Having Orgy Above Washing Machine in Australia
Although these snakes are not considered dangerous to humans, the woman who filmed the creatures was horrified by this encounter.
Kylie Coates, who lives in Townsville, Australia, filmed at least four snakes that invaded her home and had, in her words, an "orgy party" on top of a washing machine.
The creatures, identified as green slender snakes, are curling up against each other while hanging on the window, above a washing machine.