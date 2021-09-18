Registration was successful!
Troy Deeney on Ronaldo's 'Magic Diet': 'If I Saw Him Eating Horsesh*t... I'd Eat That Too!'
According to Manchester United's Lee Grant, the team decided to follow Ronaldo and not to eat dessert before his second debut with the club last week.Per Grant, Ronaldo only had healthy food: quinoa, avocado, and a couple of boiled eggs. The goalkeeper stressed it is natural that the player had made such an immense impact on the group.Commenting on the story, Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney was brief but expressive:The Portuguese star is well-known for his obsession with a healthy lifestyle: to stay in shape, he has a personal nutritionist who has been following him since his Real Madrid days. Reports suggest that he avoids red meat and junk food, opting for fresh fruits, salad, avocado, and chicken.
Troy Deeney on Ronaldo's 'Magic Diet': 'If I Saw Him Eating Horsesh*t... I'd Eat That Too!'

11:44 GMT 18.09.2021
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Many football players want to know what the Portugal star's secret to succes is - and it is obvious that his diet is part of it.
According to Manchester United's Lee Grant, the team decided to follow Ronaldo and not to eat dessert before his second debut with the club last week.

"So, as you guys will be aware, you finish your dinner and usually on a Friday night you've got some cheat stuff out. You've got some apple crumble and custard or you've got a bit of brownie and cream or whatnot. I tell you now, not one player touched the apple crumble and custard, not one player went up for that brownie because everybody was sat down", he stated. "One of the lads said to me, 'What has Cristiano got on his plate?'"

Per Grant, Ronaldo only had healthy food: quinoa, avocado, and a couple of boiled eggs. The goalkeeper stressed it is natural that the player had made such an immense impact on the group.

"Listen, this guy is in incredible shape. He's actually got the second-best body behind me now at the club - and that's saying something, so fair play to him!", Lee Grant concluded.

Commenting on the story, Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney was brief but expressive:

"If I saw Ronaldo eating horsesh*t for a pre-match meal, I'd eat horsesh*t too!"

The Portuguese star is well-known for his obsession with a healthy lifestyle: to stay in shape, he has a personal nutritionist who has been following him since his Real Madrid days. Reports suggest that he avoids red meat and junk food, opting for fresh fruits, salad, avocado, and chicken.
