Python Falls From Rooftop in Australia After House Sheathed From Snakes - Photos

The snake experts reportedly urge homeowners to strengthen the roofs of their houses during a hot period of summer, given that reptiles will not seek warm refuge in human dwellings when it is roasting outside.
A couple in the town of Pomona, the Australian state of Queensland, accidentally trapped a 2.5-meter python inside their roof after they "snake-proofed" the house. They only found out about the unwanted visitor when the giant reptile dropped onto their driveway, the Daily Mail Australia reported.
Pictures of the unexpected incident were shared by a local snake catcher, Luke Huntley, on Facebook.
The professional said in his post that the family lured one python out of the roof, waited until it left, and peacefully patched up all possible holes in the roof, presuming that snake had been the only one.
The couple heard more heavy sliding noises in the roof a few days later, however, and quickly realized that there was another snake within. According to the report, a 2.5-meter-long carpet python squeezed its way through the seal and out before the snake catcher arrived at their house.
"It would've been going around [the roof] for weeks trying to find a weak point, and it found that little weak point and pushed its body out," Huntley told the outlet.
The homeowners were taken aback by the meeting and let the python to crawl back into the neighboring bushland once it had completely broken free from the roof.
According to the report, Huntley warned local residents that snakes, contrary to popular belief, do not enjoy scorching hot days "when it's just sun and 35 degrees."
"So my advice to people who are wanting to snake-proof their roof, wait until the middle of summer when it's absolutely boiling, and there's going to be nothing in the roof and then seal it," he is quoted as saying. "Then when it comes to late Autumn leading into winter when the snakes are starting to go back into roofs, it's not going to be able to find its way in."