https://sputniknews.com/20210918/police-bodycam-footage-shows-officer-confronting-armed-suspect-1089187580.html
Police Bodycam Footage Shows Officer Confronting Armed Suspect
Police Bodycam Footage Shows Officer Confronting Armed Suspect
The officer saw the suspect grab a woman by the neck and throw her to the floor in Birmingham, UK.
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107938/98/1079389853_0:102:2005:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_7e08a2cb16311f32b1390b43792a7d33.jpg
In a newly-released bodycam video, Sergeant Tony Webb, a police officer in West Midlands, is seen confronting an armed man who points a gun in his face. The incident took place on 13 April in Erdington, Birmingham. The footage was released nearly five months later, on 18 September.A 42-year-old suspect, Andrew Cullen, was trying to escape from police after he assaulted a woman, grabbing her by the neck and kicking her in the ribs. Once Webb and his colleague witnessed the violence, they tracked down the suspect and detained him. Webb later confessed the encounter was a "very scary situation" as the suspect was pointing a gun straight at his face. 'I've recovered and handled numerous firearms during my police career and there was nothing in the appearance of the gun that gave me any impression it was anything other than genuine," he said in an interview with the West Midlands Police.
Police Bodycam Footage Shows Officer Confronting Armed Suspect

The officer saw the suspect grab a woman by the neck and throw her to the floor in Birmingham, UK.
In a newly-released bodycam video, Sergeant Tony Webb, a police officer in West Midlands, is seen confronting an armed man who points a gun in his face. The incident took place on 13 April in Erdington, Birmingham. The footage was released nearly five months later, on 18 September.
A 42-year-old suspect, Andrew Cullen, was trying to escape from police after he assaulted a woman, grabbing her by the neck and kicking her in the ribs. Once Webb and his colleague witnessed the violence, they tracked down the suspect and detained him.
Webb later confessed the encounter was a "very scary situation" as the suspect was pointing a gun straight at his face.
'I've recovered and handled numerous firearms during my police career and there was nothing in the appearance of the gun that gave me any impression it was anything other than genuine," he said in an interview with the West Midlands Police.
