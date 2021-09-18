Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, where people are gathering for the "Justice for J6" rally in support of those arrested and charged with crimes linked to the Capitol Hill storming.The group Look Ahead America, which is organising the event, stressed that the demonstration will be peaceful and that participants will cooperate with the authorities.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
'Justice for J6': Protesters Rally in Washington, DC to Support Charged Capitol Riot Demonstrators
At least 600 people were charged in relation to the events of 6 January, when a group of Trump supporters besieged the US Capitol and forced themselves into the building in a bid to stop lawmakers from certifying the 2020 presidential election results.
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, where people are gathering for the "Justice for J6" rally in support of those arrested and charged with crimes linked to the Capitol Hill storming.
The group Look Ahead America, which is organising the event, stressed that the demonstration will be peaceful and that participants will cooperate with the authorities.