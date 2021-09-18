Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210918/four-arrested-at-justice-for-j6-rally-but-no-clashes-with-counterprotesters-reported-1089198647.html
Four Arrested at Justice for J6 Rally, No Clashes With Counterprotesters
Four Arrested at Justice for J6 Rally, No Clashes With Counterprotesters
According to a Sputnik correspondent, approximately 200 people gathered on Saturday in downtown Washington to participate in the Justice for J6 rally in... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T22:14+0000
2021-09-18T22:24+0000
us capitol
arrest
rally
washington dc
us capitol police (uscp)
trump supporters
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089197840_0:234:1284:956_1920x0_80_0_0_cad20cddaa466f279137a2bb79d09188.jpg
US Capitol Police (USCP) arrested at least four people during the Saturday rally, one of whom was said to have been carrying a firearm. Someone in the crowd reportedly spotted the man carrying a handgun and told USCP officers. Two more people were detained at Louisiana Ave for felony extraditable warrants out of Texas, and one more was arrested for a probation violation.Some 700 people were expected to participate in the rally, according to a US Department of Homeland Security forecast. However, the USCP reported between 400 and 450 people at the march. It was difficult to tell the real number due to the presence of reporters and counterprotesters from various movements, including Antifa, as seen in pictures from the rally.At least 100 police officers were deployed at the square, with a helicopter circling over the US Capitol. A law enforcement spokesperson told Sputnik that there was no threat of organized riots and violence.DC officials earlier said that over the last several weeks, they prepared contingency plans designed to immediately defuse any violence that may erupt on Saturday.The rally, organized by the Look Ahead America group supporting former President Donald Trump, intends to bring public attention and support to some 600 arrested, kept in detention and charged with crimes in relation to the January 6 events at the Capitol.
Four Arrested at Justice for J6 Rally, No Clashes With Counterprotesters

22:14 GMT 18.09.2021 (Updated: 22:24 GMT 18.09.2021)
People gathered in DC on September 18 to participate in the Justice for J6 rally in support of people arrested after the January 6 riot
People gathered in DC on September 18 to participate in the Justice for J6 rally in support of people arrested after the January 6 riot - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
According to a Sputnik correspondent, approximately 200 people gathered on Saturday in downtown Washington to participate in the Justice for J6 rally in support of people arrested after the January 6 riot.
US Capitol Police (USCP) arrested at least four people during the Saturday rally, one of whom was said to have been carrying a firearm.
Someone in the crowd reportedly spotted the man carrying a handgun and told USCP officers.
Two more people were detained at Louisiana Ave for felony extraditable warrants out of Texas, and one more was arrested for a probation violation.
Some 700 people were expected to participate in the rally, according to a US Department of Homeland Security forecast. However, the USCP reported between 400 and 450 people at the march.
It was difficult to tell the real number due to the presence of reporters and counterprotesters from various movements, including Antifa, as seen in pictures from the rally.
© SputnikCounterprotesters at the Justice for J6 rally in support of people arrested after the January 6 riot
Counterprotesters at the Justice for J6 rally in support of people arrested after the January 6 riot - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
Counterprotesters at the Justice for J6 rally in support of people arrested after the January 6 riot
© Sputnik
© SputnikPeople gathered in DC on September 18 to participate in the Justice for J6 rally in support of people arrested after the January 6 riot
People gathered in DC on September 18 to participate in the Justice for J6 rally in support of people arrested after the January 6 riot - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
People gathered in DC on September 18 to participate in the Justice for J6 rally in support of people arrested after the January 6 riot
© Sputnik
At least 100 police officers were deployed at the square, with a helicopter circling over the US Capitol. A law enforcement spokesperson told Sputnik that there was no threat of organized riots and violence.
DC officials earlier said that over the last several weeks, they prepared contingency plans designed to immediately defuse any violence that may erupt on Saturday.
© SputnikPeople gathered in DC on September 18 to participate in the Justice for J6 rally in support of people arrested after the January 6 riot
People gathered in DC on September 18 to participate in the Justice for J6 rally in support of people arrested after the January 6 riot - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
People gathered in DC on September 18 to participate in the Justice for J6 rally in support of people arrested after the January 6 riot
© Sputnik
The rally, organized by the Look Ahead America group supporting former President Donald Trump, intends to bring public attention and support to some 600 arrested, kept in detention and charged with crimes in relation to the January 6 events at the Capitol.
