Live Updates: Trump Supporters Gather for 'Justice for J6' Rally Near US Capitol

Organised by the Look Ahead America group, participants of the rally intend to bring public attention and support to some 600 people charged with crimes in relation to the 6 January events at the Capitol.
The "Justice for J6" rally is being held in Washington, DC on Saturday. The activists demand justice for hundreds of rioters charged in connection with the 6 January storming of the US Capitol.
The Department of Homeland Security expects around 700 people to show up for the demonstration near the Capitol building. It is rumoured that members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups will attend the event.
Three counter-demonstrations are set to take place on the same day in Washington, but officials have put plans in place to keep the groups separated from the "Justice for J6" rally.
Local authorities earlier said that over the last several weeks, they have prepared contingency plans designed to immediately defuse any violence that may erupt on 18 September. There will be an increased number of police officers working throughout the city during the day.
13:03 GMT 18.09.2021
Police Scrap Request for 100 Armed National Guardsmen to Tackle Pro-Capitol Riot Rally