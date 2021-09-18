Registration was successful!
International
LIVE VIDEO: Parisians Protest Against COVID-19 Health Pass, Mandatory Vaccinations

Live Updates: Trump Supporters Gather for 'Justice for J6' Rally Near US Capitol
Live Updates: Trump Supporters Gather for 'Justice for J6' Rally Near US Capitol
Organised by the Look Ahead America group, participants of the rally intend to bring public attention and support to some 600 people charged with crimes in... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
The U.S. Capitol is seen behind a fence with razor wire during sunrise on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation's capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. - Sputnik International

Live Updates: Trump Supporters Gather for 'Justice for J6' Rally Near US Capitol

13:03 GMT 18.09.2021
Organised by the Look Ahead America group, participants of the rally intend to bring public attention and support to some 600 people charged with crimes in relation to the 6 January events at the Capitol.
The "Justice for J6" rally is being held in Washington, DC on Saturday. The activists demand justice for hundreds of rioters charged in connection with the 6 January storming of the US Capitol.
The Department of Homeland Security expects around 700 people to show up for the demonstration near the Capitol building. It is rumoured that members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups will attend the event.
Three counter-demonstrations are set to take place on the same day in Washington, but officials have put plans in place to keep the groups separated from the "Justice for J6" rally.
Local authorities earlier said that over the last several weeks, they have prepared contingency plans designed to immediately defuse any violence that may erupt on 18 September. There will be an increased number of police officers working throughout the city during the day.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to keep in touch with the latest developments in the 18 September rally.
13:03 GMT 18.09.2021
Police Scrap Request for 100 Armed National Guardsmen to Tackle Pro-Capitol Riot Rally
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
Police Scrap Request for 100 Armed National Guardsmen to Tackle Pro-Capitol Riot Rally
