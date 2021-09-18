Registration was successful!
Fascism and Right-Wing Violence Can Only Be Defeated By Organizing
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dave Lindorff, investigative journalist, Editor of the online publication ThisCantBeHappening.net and 2019 winner of an "Izzy" Award for Outstanding Independent Media to discuss the legacy of the Occupy Wall Street movement ten years later, the Obama administration's involvement and coordination of the repression of the movement, its similarities to the repression of the uprisings against racism in the summer of 2020, and how to live out the political legacy of the Occupy movement.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Carlos Martinez, author and activist, co-founder of No Cold War, and co-editor of Friends of Socialist China to discuss the recently announced alliance between the US, UK, and Australia and the tacit purpose of advancing the war drive against China, the historical imperialist and colonialist interests of the three countries, how the supplying of nuclear submarines to Australia brings more of a risk of nuclear war to the region, and the anti-China industry manufacturing consent for hostility against China.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the failure of the FBI in investigating the abuse of Larry Nassar and the inaction of the US judicial system in prosecuting the agents responsible for these failures, sexual abuse of players at Ohio State University and the use of the threat of sexual abuse as a motivator for training by coaches, the endemic culture in college sports that enables such abuse as a result of the pursuit of profitability, and the Qatar government's cover-up of the deaths of migrant workers as the country prepares to host the World Cup.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Cook, founder of Serve Your City to discuss the upcoming so-called "Justice for J6 Rally" and the threat of violence on the people of DC, the roots of disunity among the Black poor and working-class in the United States, and how the capitalist system's reliance on vaccines to limit the COVID-19 pandemic has failed poor and working-class people all over the world.
Fascism and Right-Wing Violence Can Only Be Defeated By Organizing

07:47 GMT 18.09.2021
Fascism and Right-Wing Violence Can Only Be Defeated By Organizing
Jacqueline Luqman
Remembering the Lessons of the Occupy Movement, US Continues its War Drive Against China, Sexual Abuse A Facet of Exploitation in College Sports
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dave Lindorff, investigative journalist, Editor of the online publication ThisCantBeHappening.net and 2019 winner of an “Izzy” Award for Outstanding Independent Media to discuss the legacy of the Occupy Wall Street movement ten years later, the Obama administration’s involvement and coordination of the repression of the movement, its similarities to the repression of the uprisings against racism in the summer of 2020, and how to live out the political legacy of the Occupy movement.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Carlos Martinez, author and activist, co-founder of No Cold War, and co-editor of Friends of Socialist China to discuss the recently announced alliance between the US, UK, and Australia and the tacit purpose of advancing the war drive against China, the historical imperialist and colonialist interests of the three countries, how the supplying of nuclear submarines to Australia brings more of a risk of nuclear war to the region, and the anti-China industry manufacturing consent for hostility against China.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the failure of the FBI in investigating the abuse of Larry Nassar and the inaction of the US judicial system in prosecuting the agents responsible for these failures, sexual abuse of players at Ohio State University and the use of the threat of sexual abuse as a motivator for training by coaches, the endemic culture in college sports that enables such abuse as a result of the pursuit of profitability, and the Qatar government’s cover-up of the deaths of migrant workers as the country prepares to host the World Cup.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Cook, founder of Serve Your City to discuss the upcoming so-called “Justice for J6 Rally” and the threat of violence on the people of DC, the roots of disunity among the Black poor and working-class in the United States, and how the capitalist system’s reliance on vaccines to limit the COVID-19 pandemic has failed poor and working-class people all over the world.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
