Australian Anti-Lockdown Protesters Clash With Police Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Photos, Videos
Australian Anti-Lockdown Protesters Clash With Police Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Photos, Videos
The country registered 1,882 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, with 1,331 of them in New South Wales. Australian authorities had issued a warning against the protests, saying participants could be arrested and fined.
Mass demonstrations are being held in Sydney, Melbourne, and other Australian cities as protesters demand the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. Some of the protesters clashed with police officers, while others chanted "freedom".Many videos, depicting the clashes, were published online.According to the authorities, most of the restrictions imposed in Victoria, New South Wales, and Canberra are to remain until at least 70 percent of people aged 16 and older are vaccinated.
05:39 GMT 18.09.2021
The country registered 1,882 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, with 1,331 of them in New South Wales. Australian authorities had issued a warning against the protests, saying participants could be arrested and fined.
Mass demonstrations are being held in Sydney, Melbourne, and other Australian cities as protesters demand the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. Some of the protesters clashed with police officers, while others chanted "freedom".
Many videos, depicting the clashes, were published online.
According to the authorities, most of the restrictions imposed in Victoria, New South Wales, and Canberra are to remain until at least 70 percent of people aged 16 and older are vaccinated.
