Australian Anti-Lockdown Protesters Clash With Police Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Photos, Videos
© REUTERS / STRINGERProtesters march through the city centre during an anti-lockdown rally as an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affects Sydney, Australia, July 24, 2021.
© REUTERS / STRINGER
The country registered 1,882 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, with 1,331 of them in New South Wales. Australian authorities had issued a warning against the protests, saying participants could be arrested and fined.
Mass demonstrations are being held in Sydney, Melbourne, and other Australian cities as protesters demand the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. Some of the protesters clashed with police officers, while others chanted "freedom".
Many videos, depicting the clashes, were published online.
Protesters break through the police line, an officer gets assaulted and trampled by demonstrators, people are screaming and covered in capsicum spray @theage pic.twitter.com/qXX9lIAZRJ— David Estcourt (@davidestcourt) September 18, 2021
Protests in Australia pic.twitter.com/Xl4VEiKHey— Fritsjan (@kuijper_frits) September 18, 2021
Byron Bay AUSTRALIA #Protest pic.twitter.com/9k0FBPqoOj— ☠WARRIOR Deb☠ (@FallenAngel_Deb) September 18, 2021
#WATCH: Scenes from the anti-lockdown protest today, where hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the inner city suburb of #Richmond.@LanaMurphy with the full details tonight at 6.00pm on #9News pic.twitter.com/7TrXiNuShd— 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) September 18, 2021
Continent— Jose Lozada (@JoseLoz20467675) September 18, 2021
of Australia ,
Melbourne City PROTEST💀 pic.twitter.com/0oKgPI4OR4
Police gradually winnowing the remaining dozen or so protesters down, driving them down side streets, arresting a few. @theage pic.twitter.com/fCupNjjt75— David Estcourt (@davidestcourt) September 18, 2021
According to the authorities, most of the restrictions imposed in Victoria, New South Wales, and Canberra are to remain until at least 70 percent of people aged 16 and older are vaccinated.