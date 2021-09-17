'Show Got It Wrong': Priyanka Chopra Apologises After Taking Flak Over 'The Activist' Format

After facing intense backlash for the format of the upcoming show "The Activist", host and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with the makers have apologised to viewers, who called its concept a "dystopian" celebration of "Insta-activism". The show, which also has Julianne Hough and Usher as its hosts, was labelled as insensitive and tone-deaf by the viewers. While Priyanka has apologised and said, “the show got it wrong”, the makers of the show have changed the format by removing the competitive element and making it a documentary that is expected to focus on the same activists, but without the challenges or evaluations.CBS and producing partners Global Citizen and Live Nation also issued a statement on social media and clarified, "The global activism centers on collaboration and cooperation, not competition".According to the statement, the documentary will now showcase the tireless work of six activists as well as the impact they have been advocating for and the causes they deeply believe in. Each activist will be awarded a cash grant for an organisation of their choice, as was planned for the original show. The show was originally slated to premiere on 22 October. On 9 September, it was revealed that Hollywood celebs Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough would co-host "The Activist" on CBS. The show was conceptualised to be a competition series that aimed to have several activists and public figures compete with each other. It was meant to promote their causes on social media and secure the highest amount of funding to win the game. The announcement sparked social media uproar, with netizens slamming the show's makers for turning activism into a competition and capitalising on it.
"The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I'm happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I'm proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it's time to hit pause and re-evaluate", Priyanka wrote.
CBS and producing partners Global Citizen and Live Nation also issued a statement on social media and clarified, "The global activism centers on collaboration and cooperation, not competition".
"'The Activist' was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same. However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort", the statement read.
According to the statement, the documentary will now showcase the tireless work of six activists as well as the impact they have been advocating for and the causes they deeply believe in. Each activist will be awarded a cash grant for an organisation of their choice, as was planned for the original show.
The show was originally slated to premiere on 22 October.
