'Show Got It Wrong': Priyanka Chopra Apologises After Taking Flak Over 'The Activist' Format



After facing intense backlash for the format of the upcoming show "The Activist", host and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with the makers have apologised to viewers, who called its concept a "dystopian" celebration of "Insta-activism". The show, which also has Julianne Hough and Usher as its hosts, was labelled as insensitive and tone-deaf by the viewers. While Priyanka has apologised and said, “the show got it wrong”, the makers of the show have changed the format by removing the competitive element and making it a documentary that is expected to focus on the same activists, but without the challenges or evaluations.CBS and producing partners Global Citizen and Live Nation also issued a statement on social media and clarified, "The global activism centers on collaboration and cooperation, not competition".According to the statement, the documentary will now showcase the tireless work of six activists as well as the impact they have been advocating for and the causes they deeply believe in. Each activist will be awarded a cash grant for an organisation of their choice, as was planned for the original show. The show was originally slated to premiere on 22 October. On 9 September, it was revealed that Hollywood celebs Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough would co-host "The Activist" on CBS. The show was conceptualised to be a competition series that aimed to have several activists and public figures compete with each other. It was meant to promote their causes on social media and secure the highest amount of funding to win the game. The announcement sparked social media uproar, with netizens slamming the show's makers for turning activism into a competition and capitalising on it.

