SCO Summit: Putin Calls for Common Line on Afghanistan in Wake of US 'Flight'

SCO Summit: Putin Calls for Common Line on Afghanistan in Wake of US 'Flight'

The US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan came amid the Taliban* increasing its military activities, which resulted in the militant group seizing power in the... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International

Speaking at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for hammering out a common line on Afghanistan following the US "flight" from the war-ravaged nation.He also stressed the need to encourage the new Afghan government to deliver on their promises to maintain peace and security in the country."Indeed, the change of power [in Afghanistan] took place almost bloodlessly, and this is undoubtedly a positive moment. The Taliban currently controls almost the entire territory of Afghanistan, and the new Afghan authorities should be encouraged to deliver on their own promises to make peace, normalise public life, and ensure security for all", the Russian president said.Separately, Putin proposed to include specialists on combating money laundering and financing of terrorism in the staff of the SCO's regional anti-terrorist structure, a measure that he said could strengthen the organisation."As for direct cooperation within the SCO framework, we would deem it useful to strengthen the functional capabilities of the regional anti-terrorist structure by including experts on combating money laundering, financing of terrorism, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in the structure's staff", he pointed out.Putin additionally stressed that Russia "will take a very energetic role" in the implementation of the SCO cooperation programme on countering terrorism, separatism, and extremism for 2022-2024, an action plan for the fulfillment of the SCO anti-drug strategy by 2023, as well as plans for interaction to ensure international information security for 2022-2023.*the Taliban is a terrorist group, banned in Russia and many other countries

