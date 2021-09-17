Registration was successful!
Gimme That: Adorable Golden Retriever Twins are Ready for a Treat
Gimme That: Adorable Golden Retriever Twins are Ready for a Treat
Each and every canine needs a lot of energy, and there are two main sources for it - food and sleep. But what is actually more important for them - a nap or a... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
These two adorable retrievers look like they have the sweetest dreams a doggo can imagine. So, nothing can possibly wake them up. Well, almost nothing: when the owner says the magic word "treat", both retrievers suddenly wake up. Just look at their well-timed movements. The doggos look even more synchronised than twins, they are just like like a pair of robots! After such a trick they definitely deserve a reward.
04:30 GMT 17.09.2021
Each and every canine needs a lot of energy, and there are two main sources for it - food and sleep. But what is actually more important for them - a nap or a meal?
These two adorable retrievers look like they have the sweetest dreams a doggo can imagine. So, nothing can possibly wake them up. Well, almost nothing: when the owner says the magic word "treat", both retrievers suddenly wake up. Just look at their well-timed movements. The doggos look even more synchronised than twins, they are just like like a pair of robots! After such a trick they definitely deserve a reward.
