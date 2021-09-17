https://sputniknews.com/20210917/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-hit-with-second-ethics-complaint-for-tax-the-rich-appearance-at-met-gala-1089165944.html

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hit With Second Ethics Complaint For 'Tax The Rich' Appearance at Met Gala

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hit With Second Ethics Complaint For 'Tax The Rich' Appearance at Met Gala

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known by her initials AOC, has been hit with a second ethics complaint in connection her appearance at the Met Gala. A day after the American Accountability Foundation (AAF) accused the 31-year-old of violating the House Gift Rule by accepting an "impermissible gift" (tickets) for the event, the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) filed another complaint.The non-profit group, which monitors the ethics of public officials, asked the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate the politician, claiming that she had violated government rules by accepting tickets and "related gifts before, during, or after the event, including … limousine service, the use of the Carlyle Hotel, professional hair and makeup services, and any other related services or goods".Earlier this week, the New York Post reported that unlike other attendees, AOC and her web developer boyfriend Riley Roberts were invited to the event and thus didn’t have to shell out around $70,000.However, NLPC argues that since there were no free tickets for Met Gala, they were given to AOC indirectly by the event’s sponsors. The organisation notes that the congresswoman sat at a sponsored table, which costs between $200,000 and $300,000 as per The New York Times.Accusations of HypocrisyPrior to attending the event, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted a statement on Twitter, saying that she had teamed up with Canadian designer Aurora James to send a message to the government. Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, the congresswoman said that Aurora James designed the gown while keeping "working-class women of colour" in mind.However, the politician's attempt to draw attention to the issue of inequality in US society appeared to fail, as she was accused by social media users and experts of hypocrisy. Critics pointed to the lavish gown and expensive jewellery she wore at the high-priced event.Anthony Angelini, a GOP political consultant, told Sputnik that the Congresswoman shot herself in the foot with her dress. Vlad Davidiuk, a political analyst and Republican strategist, argued that the "leftist message" emblazoned on AOC’s dress suggests that the politician was not serious about solving the problem of inequality.AOC’s office has released a statement saying that the politician did not violate the House Gift rule. "We are confident we complied with all ethics rules", the office said.

