International
US Gen. McKenzie Admits Kabul Airstrike 'Was a Mistake', Killed Only Afghan Civilians

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hit With Second Ethics Complaint For 'Tax The Rich' Appearance at Met Gala
The Met Gala is an exclusive annual event aimed at raising money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. According to The New York Times, those... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
ethics, us, office of congressional ethics, met gala, alexandria ocasio-cortez

18:41 GMT 17.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / DIMITRIOS KAMBOURISAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Aurora James attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Aurora James attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS
Max Gorbachev
The Met Gala is an exclusive annual event aimed at raising money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. According to The New York Times, those who are chosen to attend have to fork out $35,000. Self-proclaimed socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared at the event in a designer gown that featured the words "Tax the Rich" in red.
US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known by her initials AOC, has been hit with a second ethics complaint in connection her appearance at the Met Gala. A day after the American Accountability Foundation (AAF) accused the 31-year-old of violating the House Gift Rule by accepting an "impermissible gift" (tickets) for the event, the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) filed another complaint.

The non-profit group, which monitors the ethics of public officials, asked the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate the politician, claiming that she had violated government rules by accepting tickets and "related gifts before, during, or after the event, including … limousine service, the use of the Carlyle Hotel, professional hair and makeup services, and any other related services or goods".

Earlier this week, the New York Post reported that unlike other attendees, AOC and her web developer boyfriend Riley Roberts were invited to the event and thus didn’t have to shell out around $70,000.

However, NLPC argues that since there were no free tickets for Met Gala, they were given to AOC indirectly by the event’s sponsors. The organisation notes that the congresswoman sat at a sponsored table, which costs between $200,000 and $300,000 as per The New York Times.

Accusations of Hypocrisy

Prior to attending the event, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted a statement on Twitter, saying that she had teamed up with Canadian designer Aurora James to send a message to the government.

"The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich", AOC wrote.

Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, the congresswoman said that Aurora James designed the gown while keeping "working-class women of colour" in mind.

"And we said, we can't just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions, and although the Met is known for its spectacle, we should have a conversation about it", AOC said.

However, the politician's attempt to draw attention to the issue of inequality in US society appeared to fail, as she was accused by social media users and experts of hypocrisy. Critics pointed to the lavish gown and expensive jewellery she wore at the high-priced event.
Anthony Angelini, a GOP political consultant, told Sputnik that the Congresswoman shot herself in the foot with her dress.

"To wear a 'Tax the Rich' ballgown to the Met Gala is akin to wearing a fur coat to a PETA meeting. How stupid does she think we are? She is politically aloof and absolutely insensitive to the real world", he said, adding that it is "highly unlikely that the Office of Congressional Ethics will punish AOC".

Vlad Davidiuk, a political analyst and Republican strategist, argued that the "leftist message" emblazoned on AOC’s dress suggests that the politician was not serious about solving the problem of inequality.

“The left is always hypocritical, and consistently says one thing (demand equality), but does the opposite (luxuriates in extravagant wealth and privilege). AOC wore the 'Tax the Rich' message while partying with America's most privileged and out-of-touch elite at the gaudiest and garish event that was little more than a celebration of exorbitant wealth and privilege. AOC is not alone - Newsom, Pelosi, Cuomo, Lightfoot, and other Democrats have done the same”, he said.

AOC’s office has released a statement saying that the politician did not violate the House Gift rule. "We are confident we complied with all ethics rules", the office said.
© 2021 Sputnik.
