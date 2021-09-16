https://sputniknews.com/20210916/unexpected-reason-why-manchester-united-talisman-cristiano-ronaldo-swapped-mansions-in-england-1089125353.html

Unexpected Reason Why Manchester United Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo Swapped Mansions in England

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly switched mansions after having trouble with a herd of sheep which continued to hinder the 36-year-old footballer and his family's sleep regularly at night, English media reported on Thursday.CR7 moved into the $8.3 million, seven-bedroom home in Cheshire County, after he arrived in Britain from Juventus earlier this month.But the property, surrounded by lush green meadows, had some unwelcome guests - sheep - visiting the backside of Ronaldo's abode and who kept waking up his four children, girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and the Portugal captain himself."While the property is beautiful and nestled in rolling fields and woodland, it was also close to sheep which are very noisy early in the morning", a source told British tabloid The Sun."It had a public footpath across the land and the road at the front gave a view inside its gates"."Ronaldo is a true pro who places a lot on rest and recovery after games, so it was decided it was best if he and his family moved", the source added.According to several media outlets, the talismanic striker has now moved into a $4.1 million estate in the same neighbourhood, which is owned by another Red Devils star, Andrew Cole, who played at Old Trafford from 1995 to 2001.His new home comes with a host of features, including a large swimming pool, a garage and a home theatre, alongside electric gates and round-the-clock security.Ronaldo seemed to have a special affinity towards his latest house as he had lived nearby in his first stint with the English club."Ronaldo lived close by during his previous stint so it feels like home", a source told The Sun."His kids are in a private school and he hopes that once the buzz of his return to United dies down, he can take Georgina out and show her his favourite local spots", the source concluded.The ex-Real Madrid winger will be back in action for Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side when they face the dangerous West Ham in Sunday's Premier League clash at the London Stadium.

