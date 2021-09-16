Registration was successful!
South African Child Maintenance Payments Delayed by Ransomware Attack
Child maintenance payments to South African single parents have been suspended following a ransomware attack on the country's Justice Ministry.The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development activated its contingency plan after hackers infiltrated the computer virus on 6 September, tech website Bleeping Computer reported.Ransomware attacks use specially-written malware — malicious software — which encrypts or otherwise denies access to the data on the target computer system for the purpose of extortion. The target is only able to regain control of their system and recover their files once they pay the cyber-criminals off.Common targets for such attacks are government agencies and large companies who can afford to pay a sizeable ransom.The departmental spokesman said court sittings had continued after what he called a return to "manual mode".But he said child support money would have to be held back until the problem was resolved.University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business Adjunct Professor Herman Singh told The Independent Online that ransomware attacks were the form of cybercrime showing the most rapid growth globally.Mahlangu said there was “no indication of data compromise" in the attack. No hacker group has claimed responsibility yet.
South African Child Maintenance Payments Delayed by Ransomware Attack

14:34 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 14:54 GMT 16.09.2021)
