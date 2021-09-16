Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/minneapolis-police-department-buys-not-reaching-pouches-to-reduce-deadly-traffic-stops-1089143462.html
Minneapolis Police Department Buys ‘Not-Reaching Pouches’ to Reduce Deadly Traffic Stops
Minneapolis Police Department Buys ‘Not-Reaching Pouches’ to Reduce Deadly Traffic Stops
WASHINGTON, September 17 (Sputnik) - The Minneapolis Police Department said they have purchased not-reaching pouches to help reduce the number of deadly police... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T23:58+0000
2021-09-16T23:58+0000
us
police
minneapolis police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/15/1082409779_0:101:1920:1181_1920x0_80_0_0_10c224d52db1d4f40ce355d09d8533a2.jpg
"We recently purchased some Not-Reaching Pouches to help reduce deadly force encounters between law enforcement and citizens during traffic stops. The pouches store a driver’s license, and insurance card in plain sight in the vehicle on an air vent or other visible location," the Minneapolis Police Department said via Twitter.The police department said in another statement on Twitter that they want to make it easier for law enforcement officers to see when drivers are reaching for their documents.The announcement comes after several high-profile, deadly police encounters in Minneapolis took place in the past couple of years, including the cases of George Floyd and Daunte Wright.Derek Chauvin along with the three other former-Minneapolis police officers are currently in federal court facing civil rights violation charges. The three officers are trying to sever their cases from Chauvin’s, who has already been convicted on state criminal charges for his role in Floyd’s death.Earlier in September, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison added a first-degree manslaughter charge to the case against former police officer Kimberly Potter who shot and killed Wright after recklessly handling a firearm that she mistook for a taser during a traffic stop.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/15/1082409779_106:0:1814:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_273d0ca9f8018895f06084a8e22c25b3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, police, minneapolis police

Minneapolis Police Department Buys ‘Not-Reaching Pouches’ to Reduce Deadly Traffic Stops

23:58 GMT 16.09.2021
CC0 / diegoparra / Police carPolice car
Police car - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
CC0 / diegoparra / Police car
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, September 17 (Sputnik) - The Minneapolis Police Department said they have purchased not-reaching pouches to help reduce the number of deadly police encounters during traffic stops.
"We recently purchased some Not-Reaching Pouches to help reduce deadly force encounters between law enforcement and citizens during traffic stops. The pouches store a driver’s license, and insurance card in plain sight in the vehicle on an air vent or other visible location," the Minneapolis Police Department said via Twitter.
The police department said in another statement on Twitter that they want to make it easier for law enforcement officers to see when drivers are reaching for their documents.
The announcement comes after several high-profile, deadly police encounters in Minneapolis took place in the past couple of years, including the cases of George Floyd and Daunte Wright.
Derek Chauvin along with the three other former-Minneapolis police officers are currently in federal court facing civil rights violation charges. The three officers are trying to sever their cases from Chauvin’s, who has already been convicted on state criminal charges for his role in Floyd’s death.
Earlier in September, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison added a first-degree manslaughter charge to the case against former police officer Kimberly Potter who shot and killed Wright after recklessly handling a firearm that she mistook for a taser during a traffic stop.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:11 GMT'Human-Sized Penguin' Uncovered by New Zealand Schoolchildren Reveals Ancient Species
00:52 GMTTrump Expresses Sympathy for US Capitol Riot Suspects Ahead of September 18 Rally
YesterdayUS Approves $500Mln Military Sale to Saudi Arabia to Support Copter Fleet - Pentagon
YesterdayMinneapolis Police Department Buys ‘Not-Reaching Pouches’ to Reduce Deadly Traffic Stops
YesterdayTexas Governor Says Biden Administration Had Plans to Close Section of US-Mexico Border
YesterdayBotched FBI Probe Into Nassar Abuses Highlights ‘Endemic Failures’ Within Bureau, Former Agent Says
YesterdayTwitter Goes Bonkers After Star Batsman Virat Kohli Quits as Skipper of India's T20I Cricket Team
YesterdayHuman Hair as Pet Food? Indian Scientists Develop Unique Way to Use Keratin Waste
YesterdayBiden Retrieved on New Attack Ad Against Buttigieg Over Fears of Reprisal, Book Claims
YesterdayHow New Book About Trump Misfired, Inflicting Further Damage to Biden's DoD After Afghan Debacle
YesterdayUS Grand Jury Indicts Clinton-Linked Attorney for Making False Statements to the FBI
YesterdaySpecial Counsel Durham Allegedly Seeking to Indict Lawyer at Firm With Ties to 2016 Clinton Campaign
YesterdayOne Assassin Can Shift The Balance: Ex Lawmakers Say US Gov't Still Vulnerable to Attacks After 9/11
YesterdayPopulariser of Home Computers Sir Clive Sinclair Dies at 81
Yesterday2024 Republican Presidential Candidates Lay in Wait for Donald Trump’s Decision
Yesterday'Campaign to Destroy Trump'? Why Is POTUS 45 Under Fire Amid Defamation Suit and How Political Is It
YesterdayLabour Foreign Spokeswoman Urges ‘Strategic’ Nuke Sub Response to China’s ‘Genocide’
YesterdayFrance Reportedly Cancels Washington Gala After 'Betrayal' Submarine Deal
YesterdayUnbelievably Slow Hypersonic Bureaucracy
YesterdayIran Expected to Become Member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Led by Russia, China