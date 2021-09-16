Dutch Foreign Minister Steps Down Over Handling of Afghanistan Refugee Crisis

Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag resigned on Thursday after she met fierce criticism in parliament over the handling of the Afghan crisis.According to opposition MPs, the minister acted too late when it came to evacuating local staff members of the Dutch Embassy in Kabul, leaving them in "serious danger" as Taliban* militants seized Afghanistan.Apart from that, hundreds of Dutch citizens are believed to be stuck in the country, since they were not able to reach the airport in time.Both Kaag and PM Mark Rutte expressed regret over the issue, with the foreign minister admitting that she had made mistakes, as no one expected such a swift Taliban offensive and collapse of the Afghan government.*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
Previously, the Dutch opposition signed motions of censure against two ministers - Sigrid Kaag and Ank Bijleveld, following the evacuation of people from Afghanistan.
