Battle Royal: Adorable Shiba Inu and Golden Retriever Puppies Have Sweetest Play Fight

These two are inseparable - but they are also just little pups: which means a lot of fighting. Who will prevail - a mighty golden retriever, or a cunning Shiba doggo? Well, it does not really matter, because, in the end, they are both the very adorable cutie pies, so there is no need for them to fight.
One of the most difficult questions in the world, a dire problem that puzzles the best minds of our time, seems to be finally cracking. Today, we will know for sure who is better – a Shiba Inu or a golden retriever.
