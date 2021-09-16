Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/battle-royal-adorable-shiba-inu-and-golden-retriever-puppies-have-sweetest-play-fight-1089100378.html
Battle Royal: Adorable Shiba Inu and Golden Retriever Puppies Have Sweetest Play Fight
Battle Royal: Adorable Shiba Inu and Golden Retriever Puppies Have Sweetest Play Fight
One of the most difficult questions in the world, a dire problem that puzzles the best minds of our time, seems to be finally cracking. Today, we will know for... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T04:30+0000
2021-09-16T04:52+0000
dog
videoclub
puppy
golden retriever
shiba inu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089094828_0:413:1200:1088_1920x0_80_0_0_7fff403693ba6323ee884fea6978a882.jpg
These two are inseparable - but they are also just little pups: which means a lot of fighting. Who will prevail - a mighty golden retriever, or a cunning Shiba doggo? Well, it does not really matter, because, in the end, they are both the very adorable cutie pies, so there is no need for them to fight.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089094828_0:300:1200:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_afc1e9f1c467a768e36fac72a8301c68.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dog, videoclub, puppy, golden retriever, shiba inu

Battle Royal: Adorable Shiba Inu and Golden Retriever Puppies Have Sweetest Play Fight

04:30 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 04:52 GMT 16.09.2021)
© Photo : shiba_uni_20190107/instagramDogs
Dogs - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© Photo : shiba_uni_20190107/instagram
Subscribe
One of the most difficult questions in the world, a dire problem that puzzles the best minds of our time, seems to be finally cracking. Today, we will know for sure who is better – a Shiba Inu or a golden retriever.
These two are inseparable - but they are also just little pups: which means a lot of fighting. Who will prevail - a mighty golden retriever, or a cunning Shiba doggo? Well, it does not really matter, because, in the end, they are both the very adorable cutie pies, so there is no need for them to fight.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:36 GMTSouth Korean President Asks China for Assistance in Returning N. Korea to Dialogue
04:30 GMTUAE Crown Prince to Visit UK, Reports Suggest
04:30 GMTBattle Royal: Adorable Shiba Inu and Golden Retriever Puppies Have Sweetest Play Fight
04:22 GMTLive Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.35 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 443,928
04:20 GMTJapanese Parliament May Convene to Elect New Prime Minister on 4 October
04:08 GMTMorrison Touts Tomahawk Missile Procurement, Says Nuclear Subs Will Be 'in the Water' in 10 Years
03:41 GMTIt Wasn't Us: Twitter Rejects Claims That Nicki Minaj Was Blocked Amid Vaccine Tweet Backlash
03:40 GMTAustralia Withdraws From Agreement on Submarines With French Naval Group – Ministers
02:41 GMTUS Judge Denies Trump's Request to Delay Defamation Suit Filed by E. Jean Carroll
02:24 GMT'Risk Situation' in Germany Prompts Heavily Armed Police Forces to Surround Hagen Synagogue
01:50 GMTGerman Chancellor Merkel, French President Macron to Meet in Paris on Thursday
01:35 GMTStudent Activists Criticize Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal, COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
01:31 GMTFauci Insists COVID Jab Doesn't Make Men Infertile — Are You Worried Now?
01:30 GMTUS Monthly Encounters on Southern Border Exceed 200,000 for Second Straight Month - CBP
01:29 GMTLiverpool FC’s Champions League Showdown With AC Milan Provides Thrills of a Cup Final
01:15 GMTUK Foreign Office Condemns North Korean Missile Tests as Violation of UNSC Resolutions
01:11 GMTChina Warns Against Exclusionary Blocs After AUKUS Launched
00:54 GMTRussia Needs Strong, Influential Parliament - Putin
00:52 GMTSyria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 27 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center
00:45 GMTSpaceX Launches Crew Dragon Spaceship With First-Ever Fully Civilian Crew on Board