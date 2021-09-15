https://sputniknews.com/20210915/let-the-uk-cabinet-reshuffle-begin-education-sec-williamson-justice-sec-buckland-leave-1089095851.html

The Conservative Party Conference is due next month and the Cabinet reshuffle came in time for delivering a renewed image of the Tory party leadership. 15.09.2021, Sputnik International

Education Secretary The first Cabinet minister to leave his position in the Cabinet reshuffle of Boris Johnson's government was the UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.“This programme will create better life opportunities for pupils and students for many years to come. I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minster and the government,” the outgoing Education Secretary has added.Williamson, who has had a long-standing battled relationship with the media due to his handling and commentary of various politically sensitive matters, has been reported to leave the UK government all together, after haven't been offered a new role. Justice SecretaryAnother departure from the Cabinet announced on Wednesday was that of Robert Buckland, who has been removed as Justice Secretary.He worked on the reform of the Judicial Review. He has been seen as a solid performer of the Tory government and one of the most Remain ministers of the Cabinet.Buckland also took to Twitter to comment on his departure: Buckland’s position has been tenuous since he advised the government that the Internal Market (U.K.) bill was fine even though it breached international law, said Professor Jones. He added that Buckland put party ahead of the legal system, as the PM wanted, and is now being cast aside.Housing SecretaryHousing Secretary Robert Jenrick announced his departure in a similar manner. He wrote on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that will continue to support Boris Johnson in every way he can after leaving his Cabinet position. Jenrick took some heat during the last 18 months over with the way his department, Housing, Communities and Local Government, dealt with the public money.It has been alleged by his critics that certain reform programmes and decisions have favoured Tory donors.Westminster last saw a Cabinet reshuffle in February 2020, following the December 2019 general election, which saw the Conservatives receive a majority of 80 seats.Michael Gove who was the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster before the changes had received the addition role as Minister for the Cabinet Office, while Sajid Javid who served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer resigned after refusing to dismiss his advisers. Javid was then replaced with Rishi Sunak.

