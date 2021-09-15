Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/let-the-uk-cabinet-reshuffle-begin-education-sec-williamson-justice-sec-buckland-leave-1089095851.html
Let the UK Cabinet Reshuffle Begin: Education Sec Williamson, Justice Sec Buckland Leave
Let the UK Cabinet Reshuffle Begin: Education Sec Williamson, Justice Sec Buckland Leave
The Conservative Party Conference is due next month and the Cabinet reshuffle came in time for delivering a renewed image of the Tory party leadership. 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T12:55+0000
2021-09-15T14:09+0000
boris johnson
cabinet reshuffle
uk government
uk politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089093499_0:106:1763:1097_1920x0_80_0_0_1aaebf52c9fcef8712a7f62bbbeb2448.jpg
Education Secretary The first Cabinet minister to leave his position in the Cabinet reshuffle of Boris Johnson's government was the UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.“This programme will create better life opportunities for pupils and students for many years to come. I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minster and the government,” the outgoing Education Secretary has added.Williamson, who has had a long-standing battled relationship with the media due to his handling and commentary of various politically sensitive matters, has been reported to leave the UK government all together, after haven't been offered a new role. Justice SecretaryAnother departure from the Cabinet announced on Wednesday was that of Robert Buckland, who has been removed as Justice Secretary.He worked on the reform of the Judicial Review. He has been seen as a solid performer of the Tory government and one of the most Remain ministers of the Cabinet.Buckland also took to Twitter to comment on his departure: Buckland’s position has been tenuous since he advised the government that the Internal Market (U.K.) bill was fine even though it breached international law, said Professor Jones. He added that Buckland put party ahead of the legal system, as the PM wanted, and is now being cast aside.Housing SecretaryHousing Secretary Robert Jenrick announced his departure in a similar manner. He wrote on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that will continue to support Boris Johnson in every way he can after leaving his Cabinet position. Jenrick took some heat during the last 18 months over with the way his department, Housing, Communities and Local Government, dealt with the public money.It has been alleged by his critics that certain reform programmes and decisions have favoured Tory donors.Westminster last saw a Cabinet reshuffle in February 2020, following the December 2019 general election, which saw the Conservatives receive a majority of 80 seats.Michael Gove who was the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster before the changes had received the addition role as Minister for the Cabinet Office, while Sajid Javid who served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer resigned after refusing to dismiss his advisers. Javid was then replaced with Rishi Sunak.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgenia Filimianova
Evgenia Filimianova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089093499_32:0:1619:1190_1920x0_80_0_0_971808c4284d100c6fd7f1112f787cdb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, cabinet reshuffle, uk government, uk politics

Let the UK Cabinet Reshuffle Begin: Education Sec Williamson, Justice Sec Buckland Leave

12:55 GMT 15.09.2021 (Updated: 14:09 GMT 15.09.2021)
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLEBritain's PM Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London
Britain's PM Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
Subscribe
Evgenia Filimianova
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
The Conservative Party Conference is due next month and the Cabinet reshuffle came in time for delivering a renewed image of the Tory party leadership.

Education Secretary

The first Cabinet minister to leave his position in the Cabinet reshuffle of Boris Johnson's government was the UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.
"It has been a privilege to serve as Education Secretary since 2019. Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, I’m particularly proud of the transformational reforms I’ve led in Post 16 education: in further education colleges, our Skills agenda, apprenticeships and more," Willamson wrote on Wednesday afternoon.
“This programme will create better life opportunities for pupils and students for many years to come. I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minster and the government,” the outgoing Education Secretary has added.
© AP Photo / Stefan RousseauEducation Secretary Gavin Williamson
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson
© AP Photo / Stefan Rousseau
Williamson, who has had a long-standing battled relationship with the media due to his handling and commentary of various politically sensitive matters, has been reported to leave the UK government all together, after haven't been offered a new role.

"Williamson has gone from one disaster to another, never learning from his mistakes. The most recent was telling University Vice Chancellors to go back to normal for teaching (he said this via video link)," Alistair Jones, an associate professor of politics at De Montfort University in the UK, said.

Justice Secretary

Another departure from the Cabinet announced on Wednesday was that of Robert Buckland, who has been removed as Justice Secretary.
He worked on the reform of the Judicial Review. He has been seen as a solid performer of the Tory government and one of the most Remain ministers of the Cabinet.
Buckland also took to Twitter to comment on his departure:

It has been an honour to serve in Government for the last 7 years, and as the Lord Chancellor for the last 2. I am deeply proud of everything I have achieved. On to the next adventure.

Buckland’s position has been tenuous since he advised the government that the Internal Market (U.K.) bill was fine even though it breached international law, said Professor Jones.
He added that Buckland put party ahead of the legal system, as the PM wanted, and is now being cast aside.

Housing Secretary

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick announced his departure in a similar manner. He wrote on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that will continue to support Boris Johnson in every way he can after leaving his Cabinet position.
Jenrick took some heat during the last 18 months over with the way his department, Housing, Communities and Local Government, dealt with the public money.
It has been alleged by his critics that certain reform programmes and decisions have favoured Tory donors.
"The sacking of Robert Jenrick from his Communities and Local Government post was a surprise for some. He has been a total loyalist to the PM. On the counter side, there were many allegations of corrupt practices, and his levelling up agenda for local government seemed to benefit Conservative marginal parliamentary constituencies rather than areas of deprivation," Professor Jones said.
Westminster last saw a Cabinet reshuffle in February 2020, following the December 2019 general election, which saw the Conservatives receive a majority of 80 seats.
Michael Gove who was the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster before the changes had received the addition role as Minister for the Cabinet Office, while Sajid Javid who served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer resigned after refusing to dismiss his advisers. Javid was then replaced with Rishi Sunak.
200100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:00 GMTUK's Kent Fire Service Tackling Massive Blaze at National Grid Site Near Ashford - Photos
13:56 GMTPalace Wishes Prince Harry Happy Birthday as Expert Warns Him Against Issuing Political Message
13:50 GMTBiden to Announce New Defence Deal With UK, Australia Apparently to Counter China
13:48 GMT'Next-Generation Technology': UK Plans to Test Laser Weapons on Board a Warship for First Time
13:42 GMTWhy are Gas Prices Breaking Records in Europe and Why Can't Countries Stop Their Growth?
13:04 GMTTokyo Confirms North Korean Ballistic Missiles Landed in Japanese Waters
13:04 GMTIran Approves Russia's Sputnik Light Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine, RDIF Says
12:55 GMTLet the UK Cabinet Reshuffle Begin: Education Sec Williamson, Justice Sec Buckland Leave
12:53 GMTAfghan Women's Youth Football Team Evacuated to Pakistan
12:43 GMT'Kylian Mbappe's Relationship With PSG is Deep': Club Director on French Star's Future in Paris
12:39 GMT'Press Forward Under Pressure': Chinese Telecom Firm Huawei’s New Song Marks One Year of US Ban
12:34 GMTFollowing Narrow Escape From Taliban, Afghan Citizen Looks to Europe After US Visa Delays
12:34 GMTGreen Activists Block Traffic in London Second Time This Week, Reports Suggest
12:13 GMTEarth's Magnetic Field May Be Reversing Due to Remains of Ancient Planet, Scientists Warn
12:06 GMTKLA Rebel Commander Accused of War Crimes in Kosovo Compares Trial in the Hague to ‘Gestapo’
11:46 GMT'I Thought I Was Doing Right Thing as Muslim': Ex-Daesh Bride Begum Issues Yet Another Apology
11:41 GMTVaccinated Only: Latvia Launches Separate Train Cars for Passengers With COVID Certificates
11:33 GMTHuawei Hires More Scientists, Boosts Basic Research to Deal With US Semiconductor Ban
11:23 GMTTaliban Leaders Reportedly Clash Over Division of Power in New Government
11:20 GMTBoris Johnson to Reshuffle Cabinet Today, Downing Street Source Says