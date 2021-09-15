Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210915/green-activists-block-traffic-in-london-second-time-this-week-reports-suggest-1089095111.html
Green Activists Block Traffic in London Second Time This Week, Reports Suggest
Some 89 protesters belonging to Insulate Britain green group have reportedly gathered to stage demonstrations at several sections of the M25 during the morning rush hours, disrupting traffic and causing severe delays. The local police has arrested at least 25 people since the start of the protest action, the newspaper said.A collision involving multiple cars happened near one of the demonstration sites, prompting the dispatch of an air ambulance and a firefighting unit, according to the Guardian.Demonstrators have been harshly criticized by the people stuck in traffic and being delayed on their way to work. In response, Insulate Britain said it would continue to stage rallies until the UK government fulfills their demands and pledges to fund the house insulation program.The Wednesday protests come two days after 92 Insulate Britain activists had been arrested for obstructing traffic on other busy roadways in south-east England on Monday.The UK has an estimated 29 million homes that require refitting to increase their energy efficiency, according to Insulate Britain. Since almost 15% of the country's total emissions comes from heating old homes, the government would need a long-term national program to deal with the issue and keep up with its Paris Agreement commitments, the group noted.
Green Activists Block Traffic in London Second Time This Week, Reports Suggest

12:34 GMT 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / INSULATE BRITAINMembers of Insulate Britain protest on M25 Motorway, Britain September 15, 2021, in this still image taken from a handout video
Members of Insulate Britain protest on M25 Motorway, Britain September 15, 2021, in this still image taken from a handout video - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© REUTERS / INSULATE BRITAIN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Several dozen environmental activists have blocked traffic on the M25 highway in London for the second time this week demanding the UK government insulate the country's social housing by 2025, the Guardian reported on 15 September.
Some 89 protesters belonging to Insulate Britain green group have reportedly gathered to stage demonstrations at several sections of the M25 during the morning rush hours, disrupting traffic and causing severe delays. The local police has arrested at least 25 people since the start of the protest action, the newspaper said.
A collision involving multiple cars happened near one of the demonstration sites, prompting the dispatch of an air ambulance and a firefighting unit, according to the Guardian.
Demonstrators have been harshly criticized by the people stuck in traffic and being delayed on their way to work. In response, Insulate Britain said it would continue to stage rallies until the UK government fulfills their demands and pledges to fund the house insulation program.
"You're angry. So are we. You're afraid for your job. So are we. You feel powerless. So did we. But sitting in the road makes @BorisJohnson [UK Prime Minister] sit up & take notice. So we're staying, until @10DowningStreet [UK government] #getonwiththejob," the group tweeted.
The Wednesday protests come two days after 92 Insulate Britain activists had been arrested for obstructing traffic on other busy roadways in south-east England on Monday.
The UK has an estimated 29 million homes that require refitting to increase their energy efficiency, according to Insulate Britain. Since almost 15% of the country's total emissions comes from heating old homes, the government would need a long-term national program to deal with the issue and keep up with its Paris Agreement commitments, the group noted.
