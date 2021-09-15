https://sputniknews.com/20210915/fans-hail-cristiano-ronaldo-as-man-utd-star-gifts-his-shirt-to-steward-he-knocked-out-with-a-shot-1089098153.html

Fans Hail Cristiano Ronaldo as Man Utd Star Gifts His Shirt to Steward He Knocked Out With a Shot

Tuesday night turned out to be quite disappointing for five-time Ballon d'Or Cristiano Ronaldo. Not only was his team Manchester United beaten by Switzerland's... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International

Cristiano Ronaldo is winning plaudits for showing kindness to a female steward, whom he struck with a ball while warming up on the pitch. CR7 did not just gift her his Man United shirt, he even went to check on her while she was receiving treatment.The humane gesture was immediately hailed by his supporters, who called it a "class act" which felt "amazing" to many of them.The former Juventus talisman also had a brief conversation with the steward before heading back to the field. But later he returned to gift his club shirt to her after the match was over. His team lost the match 2-1 to the Swiss side.Meanwhile, despite the Red Devils' loss, Ronaldo hit twin milestones in the match. It was the 177th Champions League appearance for the Portuguese icon, putting him level with Spanish legend Iker Casillas, who played an equal number of games in Europe's top-flight tournament.He also scored his 135th goal in the competition, extending his own record for most goals scored in the Champions League.

