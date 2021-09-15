https://sputniknews.com/20210915/beijing-slams-despicable-action-to-ban-chinese-ambassador-from-british-parliament-1089085888.html

Beijing Slams 'Despicable Action' to Ban Chinese Ambassador From British Parliament

In late March, Beijing responded in kind after London, along with the EU, the US, and Canada, slapped sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International

China's Ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang has been banned from the British Parliament over Beijing's sanctions against Britain's lawmakers.Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle made it clear in a statement that Zheng would not attend a Commons reception on Wednesday, due to be hosted by the All Party Parliamentary China Group.The Chinese Embassy in the UK was quick to respond by slamming "the despicable and cowardly action of certain individuals of the UK Parliament to obstruct normal exchanges and cooperation between China and the UK for personal political gains".The embassy argued that the action was "against the wishes and harmful to the interests of the peoples of both countries".In March, the Chinese government imposed sanctions on nine British politicians, MPs, and an academic for spreading what Beijing described as "lies and disinformation" over the treatment of Uighurs, a Muslim minority living in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang.Human rights groups have long accused Chinese authorities of sending Uighurs to detention camps and using them in forced labour. Beijing vehemently rejects the accusations, insisting the facilities that rights groups are referring to are in fact "vocational training centres" used to eradicate extremism and stamp out poverty.UK MPs Criticise Chinese Sanctions Against BritainTuesday's ban concerning Zheng came after five Tory lawmakers, including Iain Duncan-Smith, Tom Tugendhat, Nusrat Ghani, Neil O'Brien, and Tim Loughton, wrote to Hoyle expressing their concerns over the Chinese ambassador attending a British parliamentary meeting.In a separate letter to John McFall, the speaker of the House of Lords, the sanctioned crossbencher David Alton and Labour's Helena Kennedy called China's sanctions "an attack not just on members directly targeted but on parliament, all parliamentarians, select committees, and parliamentary privilege".Smith has since thanked the speakers for their "swift action" against Zheng, tweeting that "this [parliamentary] meeting should never have been proposed in the first place: the mother of parliaments that protects free speech and the liberties of free peoples".The developments come after a review of the UK's defence, security, and foreign policy earlier this year mentioned China as the country that poses the "biggest state-based threat" and "systemic challenge" to Britain's economic security, prosperity, and values.At the same time, the review called for pursuing "a positive economic relationship" with Beijing that should stipulate developing "deeper trade links and more Chinese investment".London and Beijing remain at loggerheads over a host of sensitive issues pertaining to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, Huawei, and alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang.

Kiwi UK is a dying empire, arguably already dead. It is clinging on to US coat-tails to try and retain its relevance. 1

1

