Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: EU's Von der Leyen Delivers State of the Union Address

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210915/beijing-slams-despicable-action-to-ban-chinese-ambassador-from-british-parliament-1089085888.html
Beijing Slams 'Despicable Action' to Ban Chinese Ambassador From British Parliament
Beijing Slams 'Despicable Action' to Ban Chinese Ambassador From British Parliament
In late March, Beijing responded in kind after London, along with the EU, the US, and Canada, slapped sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T07:27+0000
2021-09-15T07:27+0000
china
sanctions
ambassador
violations
parliament
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089085697_0:185:2985:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_73235e562fa5e355465f0a08475f2456.jpg
China's Ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang has been banned from the British Parliament over Beijing's sanctions against Britain's lawmakers.Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle made it clear in a statement that Zheng would not attend a Commons reception on Wednesday, due to be hosted by the All Party Parliamentary China Group.The Chinese Embassy in the UK was quick to respond by slamming "the despicable and cowardly action of certain individuals of the UK Parliament to obstruct normal exchanges and cooperation between China and the UK for personal political gains".The embassy argued that the action was "against the wishes and harmful to the interests of the peoples of both countries".In March, the Chinese government imposed sanctions on nine British politicians, MPs, and an academic for spreading what Beijing described as "lies and disinformation" over the treatment of Uighurs, a Muslim minority living in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang.Human rights groups have long accused Chinese authorities of sending Uighurs to detention camps and using them in forced labour. Beijing vehemently rejects the accusations, insisting the facilities that rights groups are referring to are in fact "vocational training centres" used to eradicate extremism and stamp out poverty.UK MPs Criticise Chinese Sanctions Against BritainTuesday's ban concerning Zheng came after five Tory lawmakers, including Iain Duncan-Smith, Tom Tugendhat, Nusrat Ghani, Neil O'Brien, and Tim Loughton, wrote to Hoyle expressing their concerns over the Chinese ambassador attending a British parliamentary meeting.In a separate letter to John McFall, the speaker of the House of Lords, the sanctioned crossbencher David Alton and Labour's Helena Kennedy called China's sanctions "an attack not just on members directly targeted but on parliament, all parliamentarians, select committees, and parliamentary privilege".Smith has since thanked the speakers for their "swift action" against Zheng, tweeting that "this [parliamentary] meeting should never have been proposed in the first place: the mother of parliaments that protects free speech and the liberties of free peoples".The developments come after a review of the UK's defence, security, and foreign policy earlier this year mentioned China as the country that poses the "biggest state-based threat" and "systemic challenge" to Britain's economic security, prosperity, and values.At the same time, the review called for pursuing "a positive economic relationship" with Beijing that should stipulate developing "deeper trade links and more Chinese investment".London and Beijing remain at loggerheads over a host of sensitive issues pertaining to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, Huawei, and alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang.
https://sputniknews.com/20180125/xinjiang-uighur-reeducation-camps-120000-1061078427.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210730/beijing-vows-to-take-necessary-actions-after-uk-aircraft-strike-group-passes-through-s-china-sea-1083493165.html
UK is a dying empire, arguably already dead. It is clinging on to US coat-tails to try and retain its relevance.
1
1
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089085697_127:0:2858:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d9687339a95e22fd2862704551e0e6c6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, sanctions, ambassador, violations, parliament, uk

Beijing Slams 'Despicable Action' to Ban Chinese Ambassador From British Parliament

07:27 GMT 15.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / JONATHAN BRADYQueen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle during a virtual audience to receive the newly appointed Chinese ambassador Zheng Zeguang at Buckingham Palace in London on July 7, 2021
Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle during a virtual audience to receive the newly appointed Chinese ambassador Zheng Zeguang at Buckingham Palace in London on July 7, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / JONATHAN BRADY
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
In late March, Beijing responded in kind after London, along with the EU, the US, and Canada, slapped sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights violations in China's Xinjiang region.
China's Ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang has been banned from the British Parliament over Beijing's sanctions against Britain's lawmakers.
Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle made it clear in a statement that Zheng would not attend a Commons reception on Wednesday, due to be hosted by the All Party Parliamentary China Group.

"I regularly hold meetings with ambassadors from across the world to establish enduring ties between countries and parliamentarians. But I do not feel it's appropriate for the ambassador for China to meet on the Commons estate and in our place of work when his country has imposed sanctions against some of our members. "If those sanctions were lifted, then of course this would not be an issue", Hoyle said.

The Chinese Embassy in the UK was quick to respond by slamming "the despicable and cowardly action of certain individuals of the UK Parliament to obstruct normal exchanges and cooperation between China and the UK for personal political gains".
The embassy argued that the action was "against the wishes and harmful to the interests of the peoples of both countries".
Armed Chinese paramilitary policeme - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2018
Human Rights Activists Say Xinjiang Uighur Reeducation Camps Overflowing
25 January 2018, 21:41 GMT
In March, the Chinese government imposed sanctions on nine British politicians, MPs, and an academic for spreading what Beijing described as "lies and disinformation" over the treatment of Uighurs, a Muslim minority living in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang.
Human rights groups have long accused Chinese authorities of sending Uighurs to detention camps and using them in forced labour. Beijing vehemently rejects the accusations, insisting the facilities that rights groups are referring to are in fact "vocational training centres" used to eradicate extremism and stamp out poverty.

UK MPs Criticise Chinese Sanctions Against Britain

Tuesday's ban concerning Zheng came after five Tory lawmakers, including Iain Duncan-Smith, Tom Tugendhat, Nusrat Ghani, Neil O'Brien, and Tim Loughton, wrote to Hoyle expressing their concerns over the Chinese ambassador attending a British parliamentary meeting.
In a separate letter to John McFall, the speaker of the House of Lords, the sanctioned crossbencher David Alton and Labour's Helena Kennedy called China's sanctions "an attack not just on members directly targeted but on parliament, all parliamentarians, select committees, and parliamentary privilege".

"We should never allow our place of work to become a platform to validate and promote such sanctions. […] It is unthinkable therefore that parliamentarians should have to suffer this infringement on our liberties whilst the prime representative of the Chinese government in the UK is still apparently free to come to Westminster and to use facilities here as a mouthpiece for his regime", the letter read.

Smith has since thanked the speakers for their "swift action" against Zheng, tweeting that "this [parliamentary] meeting should never have been proposed in the first place: the mother of parliaments that protects free speech and the liberties of free peoples".
This handout image provided by the official Twitter account of Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Royal Navy, Commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group on July 6, 2021 shows a view of the vessels of the strike group sailing behind the Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier through Egypt's Suez Canal. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2021
Beijing Vows to 'Take Necessary Actions' After UK Aircraft Strike Group Passes Through S. China Sea
30 July, 14:01 GMT
The developments come after a review of the UK's defence, security, and foreign policy earlier this year mentioned China as the country that poses the "biggest state-based threat" and "systemic challenge" to Britain's economic security, prosperity, and values.
At the same time, the review called for pursuing "a positive economic relationship" with Beijing that should stipulate developing "deeper trade links and more Chinese investment".
London and Beijing remain at loggerheads over a host of sensitive issues pertaining to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, Huawei, and alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang.
200001
Discuss
Popular comments
UK is a dying empire, arguably already dead. It is clinging on to US coat-tails to try and retain its relevance.
KKiwi
15 September, 10:59 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:00 GMTTaliban Mulling Creation of Regular Army in Afghanistan, Army Chief of Staff Says
07:48 GMTLive Updates: Von der Leyen Says EU to Give Extra 100 Mln Euros in Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan
07:27 GMTBeijing Slams 'Despicable Action' to Ban Chinese Ambassador From British Parliament
07:19 GMTEU's Von der Leyen Delivers State of the Union Address
07:18 GMTS. Korea Becomes 7th Country to Launch Its Own Ballistic Missile From Submarine, Seoul Says
06:56 GMTQuestions Raised Over Future of Whaling as Faroe Islands Slaughters 1,400 Dolphins in a Single Day
06:48 GMTUS Department of Justice Asks Federal Judge to Bar the Controversial Law on Abortions in Texas
06:29 GMTThird Shot & Attempts to Revive the Peace Process Haven't Lifted Israeli PM's Ratings, Here's Why
06:28 GMTCanada People's Party Poll Surge Shows Voters 'Fed Up' With Establishment, Leader Bernier Says
06:20 GMTIsrael Believes Iran Couple of Months Away From Being Able to Produce Nuclear Bomb
05:51 GMTImmigrants' Vaccine Scepticism Jeopardises Herd Immunity, Danish Health Authorities Warn
05:41 GMTUS Marines Hold Combat Drills in Stockholm Archipelago
05:31 GMTLive Updates: India Reports 27,176 New COVID Cases Over Past 24 Hours, 284 Deaths
04:30 GMTOh, Don't Do That! Golden Retriever Prevents Cat From Engaging in Fight
04:14 GMTTrump Says Reports of Milley Contacting Chinese General Would Amount to 'Treason' if True
04:04 GMT'We Said Yes to Science': Gavin Newsom Gives Remarks After Holding Off California Recall Vote
03:48 GMTNorth Korea Reportedly Launches Two Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan
02:58 GMTB-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber Damaged in Emergency Landing at US Air Force Base in Missouri
01:38 GMTLive Updates: US Media Projects Gavin Newsom Will Stave Off Recall Effort
01:12 GMTSnakes Survival Success Story: How the Asteroid That Killed Dinosaurs Gave Way to Serpents