Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/us-sentences-iranian-man-to-63-months-for-exporting-military-items---justice-dept-1089080059.html
US Sentences Iranian Man to 63 Months for Exporting Military Items - Justice Dept.
US Sentences Iranian Man to 63 Months for Exporting Military Items - Justice Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Iranian national Mehrdad Ansari has been sentenced to more than 5 years and two months in prison for illegally exporting dual-use... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T23:01+0000
2021-09-14T23:01+0000
us
iran
sentencing
justice department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/18/1082986171_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1090c796d79ce5a9d502699020272d1a.jpg
"An Iranian national was sentenced today to 63 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)," the Justice Department said in a release. "Mehrdad Ansari, 40, a resident of the United Arab Emirates and Germany, was convicted by a federal jury in May 2021 for his role in a scheme to obtain military sensitive parts for Iran in violation of the Iranian Trade Embargo."The Justice Department said in the release that between October 9, 2007 and June 15 2011, Ansari conspired with two other co-defendants to obtain multitude of parts that could be used in nuclear weapons, for missile guidance, offensive electronic warfare, radio jamming, radar warning and surveillance.The three co-conspirators obtained or attempted to obtain over 105,000 parts worth $2,630,800 and conducted 599 transactions with 63 US companies without informing them the parts were destined for Iran, the release said.In May, Ansari was convicted on one count of conspiracy to violate the Iran sanctions regime, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the US Treasury Department and two counts of aiding and abetting the making of false statements, the release added.
us
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/18/1082986171_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6879886f4638b75bba17d6f310869b85.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, iran, sentencing, justice department

US Sentences Iranian Man to 63 Months for Exporting Military Items - Justice Dept.

23:01 GMT 14.09.2021
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLYThe word "justice" is seen engraved at the headquarters of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021.
The word justice is seen engraved at the headquarters of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Iranian national Mehrdad Ansari has been sentenced to more than 5 years and two months in prison for illegally exporting dual-use military items in violation of United States sanctions against Iran, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday.
"An Iranian national was sentenced today to 63 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)," the Justice Department said in a release. "Mehrdad Ansari, 40, a resident of the United Arab Emirates and Germany, was convicted by a federal jury in May 2021 for his role in a scheme to obtain military sensitive parts for Iran in violation of the Iranian Trade Embargo."
The Justice Department said in the release that between October 9, 2007 and June 15 2011, Ansari conspired with two other co-defendants to obtain multitude of parts that could be used in nuclear weapons, for missile guidance, offensive electronic warfare, radio jamming, radar warning and surveillance.
The three co-conspirators obtained or attempted to obtain over 105,000 parts worth $2,630,800 and conducted 599 transactions with 63 US companies without informing them the parts were destined for Iran, the release said.
In May, Ansari was convicted on one count of conspiracy to violate the Iran sanctions regime, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the US Treasury Department and two counts of aiding and abetting the making of false statements, the release added.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:18 GMT'Comedy Genius': Influential Comedian, 'Saturday Night Live' Alum Norm Macdonald Dead at 61
YesterdayThree Former US Intelligence Officers Admit to Spying for Emirati Cyber Group Darkmatter
YesterdayUS Envoy For Yemen to Visit Saudi Arabia, Oman - State Dept.
YesterdayUS Sentences Iranian Man to 63 Months for Exporting Military Items - Justice Dept.
YesterdayArizona Sues Biden Administration Over Federal Vaccine Mandate - Attorney General
YesterdayHypocrisy of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala Dress Exposed
YesterdayCivilians Plan to Advance Space Tourism Industry in 3-Day Orbit Adventure - SpaceX
YesterdayCourt-Packing or Term Limits? Why Any SCOTUS Reform Is Highly Unlikely
YesterdayRecall: California's Governor Faces the Music
YesterdayHundreds of Thousands Without Power as Tropical Storm Nicholas Brings Deadly Floods to US South
YesterdayWhy California Recall Election Procedure Triggers GOP Suspicion
YesterdaySenate Foreign Relations Committee Grills Blinken Over 'Fatally Flawed' Afghanistan Withdrawal
YesterdayUS Gen. Milley Reassured China Twice in Trump’s Last Days POTUS Wouldn’t Attack, Woodward Book Says
YesterdayLIVE: World Leaders Kick Off 76th UNGA Session in New York City
YesterdayManchester United Fall to BSC Young Boys in Shocking Fashion
YesterdayVideo: Alleged Airstrike Reportedly Hits PMF Vehicles Along Syria-Iraq Border
YesterdayExperimental Concrete Made With Human Blood & Urine Could Help Colonize Mars, Scientists Say
YesterdayJoint Chiefs Chairman Reportedly Promised to Warn China in Case of US Preemptive Attack
YesterdayUS Democratic Representatives Seeking to Defund Police Spend Thousands on Personal Security – Report
YesterdayPrince Andrew May Be Forced to Give Evidence in Sex Assault Case, Lawyer for Epstein's Accusers Says