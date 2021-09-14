https://sputniknews.com/20210914/traffic-noise-linked-to-dementia-in-pioneering-study-1089052063.html

Traffic Noise Linked to Dementia in Pioneering Study

Traffic Noise Linked to Dementia in Pioneering Study

A massive study spanning two million Danes concluded that exposure to noise results in stress, fatigue, poor sleep and, in turn, even more stress, which... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-14T06:38+0000

2021-09-14T06:38+0000

2021-09-14T06:38+0000

denmark

news

noise

dementia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105318/20/1053182080_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_29531303da08521083165fcc03b5c50a.jpg

For the first time ever, a link between loud traffic noise and an increased risk of dementia has been documentedResearchers processed data from millions of Danes from 2004 to 2017 to establish a 27 percent higher risk of getting Alzheimer’s and an 18 percent higher chance of developing dementia when subjected to over 55 decibels of traffic noise over long periods of time.In the massive research project, undertaken by the University of Southern Denmark (SDU) in collaboration with Roskilde University, Odense University Hospital (OUH) and the University of Copenhagen, the addresses of two million Danes and their proximity to busy roads and rail lines were taken into account.The data was subsequently cross-checked with national health registries to identify instances of dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia and Parkinson’s). Finally, the report concluded that of the 8,475 cases of dementia registered in 2017, 1,216 can be linked to traffic noise.The effect of noise on health has been linked with the release of stress hormones and sleep disturbance, which leads to coronary artery disease, changes in the immune system and infection – all early indicators of early onset dementia.She expressed hope that the results can bolster further research and efforts to improve public health.“We want to increase the focus on the health risks associated with being exposed to noise, which is not only an annoyance but also harmful to your health. Hopefully, our results can help influence urban development,” Cantuaria said.According to her, the results should be considered in noise regulation programmes, including highway shielding and noise-reducing asphalt.An earlier study by the University of Copenhagen, which has tracked nearly 5,000 people over a 50-year stretch found a “convincing” link between dementia and hard, physically demanding labour, as opposed to office work and other sedentary occupations.

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

denmark, news, noise, dementia