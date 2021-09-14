Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
https://sputniknews.com/20210914/think-you-are-right-blinken-agrees-pakistan-played-duplicitous-role-in-us-war-on-terror-1089056312.html
'Think You Are Right': Blinken Agrees Pakistan Played 'Duplicitous' Role in US' 'War on Terror'
'Think You Are Right': Blinken Agrees Pakistan Played 'Duplicitous' Role in US' 'War on Terror'
Pakistan has consistently fended off allegations of supporting the Taliban in the US’ War on Terror, instead portraying itself as a victim for the past two... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T11:57+0000
2021-09-14T11:57+0000
9/11: 20 years later
afghanistan
haqqani
antony blinken
pakistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089064467_0:2:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_fee530d6e4b14b87f0a0979783db8b1f.jpg
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday accused Pakistan of "hedging its bets constantly about the future of Afghanistan" by supporting Washington in its counterterror operations in the country, while harbouring terrorists during the 20-year-long ‘War on Terror’.“And so, going forward, what we are looking at — what we have to look at — is to insist that every country — including Pakistan — makes good on the expectations that the international community has of what is required of a Taliban-led government, if it has to receive legitimacy of any kind,” Blinken added.The State Department’s top diplomat reiterated his list of demands for the Taliban-led regime in Afghanistan — ensuring freedom of travel and safe passage for Afghans and foreigners wanting to leave the nation, not allowing Afghanistan to be used as a safe haven for “outward directed terrorism”, forming more inclusive government, to allow humanitarian aid into the country and upholding the rights of women, girls and minorities — as preconditions before the US and its partners would move towards recognising the recently unveiled cabinet in Kabul.The significant remarks come as Islamabad tries to forge a global consensus on a greater international engagement with the Taliban, in the wake of the new rulers in Kabul announcing their new cabinet last week.Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi last week called for “discarding old lenses, developing new insights” and proceeding with a pragmatic approach in dealing with the new developments in Afghanistan.He said this while participating in a virtual meeting of his counterparts from China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Islamabad has also said that the Taliban must be “incentivised” for coming good on its promises, with Qureshi pointing out that the Islamist group was allowing safe passage for those wanting to leave the nation.The new Taliban cabinet has attracted criticism globally for having at least six ministers sanctioned by the United Nations for their alleged terrorist ties. Taliban's newly appointed interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani heads the US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) Haqqani Network and has a $10 million bounty on his head.The Pentagon has said that members of the Haqqani Network remain on its hit list, remarks which drew condemnation from the Taliban, which has accused the US of “violating” the ‘Doha Deal’ of February 2020.Major western powers, including the US, UK and the European Union (EU), have refused to recognise the new Taliban cabinet, saying that they will judge the new government by its deeds and not words.
https://sputniknews.com/20210914/we-dont-need-to-hear-lies-blinken-excoriated-by-lawmakers-over-bidens-botched-afghan-withdrawal-1089053494.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210829/pentagon-admits-co-mingling-of-taliban-haqqani-backtracks-on-separate-entities-valuation-1083744270.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089064467_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55179ad8d0b254222999fe46f6c6eaa2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, haqqani, antony blinken, pakistan

'Think You Are Right': Blinken Agrees Pakistan Played 'Duplicitous' Role in US' 'War on Terror'

11:57 GMT 14.09.2021
© REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVISAn Afghan national holds a sign during a protest against Pakistan and Taliban near a police station in New Delhi, India, September 14, 2021.
An Afghan national holds a sign during a protest against Pakistan and Taliban near a police station in New Delhi, India, September 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
Pakistan has consistently fended off allegations of supporting the Taliban in the US’ War on Terror, instead portraying itself as a victim for the past two decades. Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an interview in July: “70,000 Pakistanis died in a war we had nothing to do with. We had more than $150 billion loss to our economy."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday accused Pakistan of "hedging its bets constantly about the future of Afghanistan" by supporting Washington in its counterterror operations in the country, while harbouring terrorists during the 20-year-long ‘War on Terror’.
“I think you’re very right to point at the role that Pakistan has played throughout the past 20 years and even before,” stated Blinken, responding to a question from Democrat lawmaker Bill Keating, who accused Islamabad of being “duplicitous” in its dealings with the US.
“And so, going forward, what we are looking at — what we have to look at — is to insist that every country — including Pakistan — makes good on the expectations that the international community has of what is required of a Taliban-led government, if it has to receive legitimacy of any kind,” Blinken added.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with reporters in Amman - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
Afghanistan
‘We Don’t Need to Hear Lies’: Blinken Excoriated By Lawmakers Over Biden’s Botched Afghan Withdrawal
07:49 GMT
The State Department’s top diplomat reiterated his list of demands for the Taliban-led regime in Afghanistan — ensuring freedom of travel and safe passage for Afghans and foreigners wanting to leave the nation, not allowing Afghanistan to be used as a safe haven for “outward directed terrorism”, forming more inclusive government, to allow humanitarian aid into the country and upholding the rights of women, girls and minorities — as preconditions before the US and its partners would move towards recognising the recently unveiled cabinet in Kabul.

“Pakistan needs to line up with the rest of the — with the broad majority of the — international community in working towards those ends and in upholding those expectations,” Blinken went on to say.

The significant remarks come as Islamabad tries to forge a global consensus on a greater international engagement with the Taliban, in the wake of the new rulers in Kabul announcing their new cabinet last week.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi last week called for “discarding old lenses, developing new insights” and proceeding with a pragmatic approach in dealing with the new developments in Afghanistan.
He said this while participating in a virtual meeting of his counterparts from China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Islamabad has also said that the Taliban must be “incentivised” for coming good on its promises, with Qureshi pointing out that the Islamist group was allowing safe passage for those wanting to leave the nation.
The new Taliban cabinet has attracted criticism globally for having at least six ministers sanctioned by the United Nations for their alleged terrorist ties. Taliban's newly appointed interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani heads the US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) Haqqani Network and has a $10 million bounty on his head.
Taliban fighters poses for a photograph while raising their flag Taliban fighters raise their flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house, in Ghazni, southeastern, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2021
Pentagon Admits 'Co-Mingling' of Taliban, Haqqani, Backtracks on 'Separate Entities' Valuation
29 August, 08:15 GMT
The Pentagon has said that members of the Haqqani Network remain on its hit list, remarks which drew condemnation from the Taliban, which has accused the US of “violating” the ‘Doha Deal’ of February 2020.
Major western powers, including the US, UK and the European Union (EU), have refused to recognise the new Taliban cabinet, saying that they will judge the new government by its deeds and not words.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:11 GMTChina Company Reportedly Hoping to Revive Stalled Plans to Mine Vast Afghan Copper Deposit
12:01 GMTTajikistan Summons US Ambassador Over Joe Biden's Remarks on 9/11 Anniversary
11:59 GMTTabloids Raise Row Over Russian ‘Spy Ship’ With Undersea Cable Cutting Capability Near UK Waters
11:57 GMT'Think You Are Right': Blinken Agrees Pakistan Played 'Duplicitous' Role in US' 'War on Terror'
11:54 GMTRussia's Franchetti Brought to Prague Court for Hearings on Preliminary Detention
11:47 GMTTaliban Say Chinese Ambassador Congratulated Afghanistan With New Government
11:45 GMTUK Job Vacancies Hit Record High Just as Furlough About to Come to an End
11:29 GMTTower Bridge Floods, as Heavy Rains Force Londoners to Struggle With Traffic - Photo, Video
11:23 GMTAnti-war Rallies Begin at DSEI Arms Exhibition in London
11:12 GMTLady Luck Smiles on Labourers in India's Madhya Pradesh State as They Unearth 8.22 Carat Diamond
10:50 GMTCuba Dismisses ‘Scientifically Unacceptable Narrative' of ‘Havana Syndrome' Afflicting US Diplomats
10:49 GMTIndigenous People Launch Petition to Rename New Zealand
10:46 GMT'Too Far Gone to Remember It Is Trump's Slogan’: Biden Trolled Over Pic With Kids Wearing MAGA Hats
10:45 GMTMessi, Neymar Picked for UEFA Champions League Group Stage Match Against Club Brugge, PSG Says
10:41 GMTUS Think Tank Claims Iran Could Have Enough Weapons-grade Uranium for Nuke in a Month
10:32 GMTPLA Warships Reportedly Sail Near Alaska
10:29 GMTRussia's National Clearing Centre's New Model to Provide Early Warning for Asset Volatility Changes
10:29 GMTSee the Irony? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Puts On 'Tax the Rich' Dress to $30K-Per-Ticket Met Gala
10:29 GMTCzech President Zeman Hospitalised
09:25 GMTTaliban Deny War Crime Allegations After Damning Watchdog Report